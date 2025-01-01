Mindfulness Support
Mindfulness support for cancer patients can help with symptoms and treatment side effects. Additionally, mindfulness support can help:
- Relieve pain and stress
- Lower blood pressure
- Improve your sleep
- Reduce anxiety
- Boost memory
- Give you a sense of control
The Practice of Mindfulness
Living with cancer, chronic disease or comorbidity is not only taxing on the body but on the mind. Kim Penberthy, PhD, ABPP, speaks to her work in mindfulness-based therapies.
So many people that I see have medical conditions, either diseases or pain or both. And they are suffering from psychological symptoms, in addition. For instance, the therapy we do might help their depression and also alleviate some of their pain. The other thing I found is often when I do therapy with someone it helps them be more compliant with their medical treatment. In the cancer center for instance many of the therapies are very onerous. They're very taxing. And so having someone to help support you and teach you coping skills to get through your chemotherapy, your radiation, can be very helpful. A lot of the work that I do is in the area of mindfulness. Mindfulness is a kind of state of being where you are intentionally in the present moment in a nonjudgmental way. And this has been found to be a very therapeutic place to be in terms of your frame of mind. A lot of the mindfulness-based therapies that I do help people achieve that state of mind so that they can then do additional things in a more effective way. We also know that mindfulness-based interventions are very effective for people with chronic pain in addition to other chronic disorders. It seems to very much help them cope in more effective ways and live their life so that they have a better quality of life.
Mindfulness Support How-To
Anyone can learn how to be mindful. Several different ways to practice exist. If one method doesn’t work for you, try another.
Here's some ways to get started.
Breathing
Take three deep breaths. With each breath, become aware of your body, thoughts and emotions. As you exhale, let go of the negative thoughts and emotions.
Awareness
During treatment, you may not have been able to do something as simple as enjoying a meal. The next time you eat, stop for a moment and be aware of what you are experiencing and how your senses respond.
Appreciation
On a daily basis, list five things you are grateful for. Include simple things, like having warm clothes.
Observation
Look at a cloud or a flower for two minutes. Focus on it like you're seeing it for the first time. Pay attention to the details you wouldn’t normally notice.
Listening
Pick a song you’ve never heard and listen to it. Don't judge it. Allow yourself to experience the music. This will teach you how to hear without preconceived notions.
Get Lost
Don't rush through washing the dishes. Instead, notice every piece of the activity. Pay attention to the temperature of the water, the feel of the soap, the sensation of scrubbing a dish. By doing this, you may discover something you enjoy about this chore.
Helpful Meditation Tips
Remove barriers to a successful practice:
- Find a quiet place to practice.
- Let others know that you need this alone time.
- Set a daily time and task so that this becomes a habit.
- Be comfortable and find a relaxing space.
- Breathe deeply as you focus on your breath.
A mindful practice can change the way you respond to stress. But be patient with yourself. Mindfulness isn't something to master. Just practice.