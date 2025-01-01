Mindfulness Support How-To

Anyone can learn how to be mindful. Several different ways to practice exist. If one method doesn’t work for you, try another.

Here's some ways to get started.

Breathing

Take three deep breaths. With each breath, become aware of your body, thoughts and emotions. As you exhale, let go of the negative thoughts and emotions.

Awareness

During treatment, you may not have been able to do something as simple as enjoying a meal. The next time you eat, stop for a moment and be aware of what you are experiencing and how your senses respond.

Appreciation

On a daily basis, list five things you are grateful for. Include simple things, like having warm clothes.

Observation

Look at a cloud or a flower for two minutes. Focus on it like you're seeing it for the first time. Pay attention to the details you wouldn’t normally notice.

Listening

Pick a song you’ve never heard and listen to it. Don't judge it. Allow yourself to experience the music. This will teach you how to hear without preconceived notions.

Get Lost

Don't rush through washing the dishes. Instead, notice every piece of the activity. Pay attention to the temperature of the water, the feel of the soap, the sensation of scrubbing a dish. By doing this, you may discover something you enjoy about this chore.

Helpful Meditation Tips

Remove barriers to a successful practice:

Find a quiet place to practice.

Let others know that you need this alone time.

Set a daily time and task so that this becomes a habit.

Be comfortable and find a relaxing space.

Breathe deeply as you focus on your breath.

A mindful practice can change the way you respond to stress. But be patient with yourself. Mindfulness isn't something to master. Just practice.