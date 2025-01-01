Cancer patient massage can improve your quality of life. You can feel comfort and relief. Massage reduces:

Anxiety

Fatigue

Nausea

Pain

You might find massage helpful both during cancer treatment and as a cancer survivor.

Oncology Massage

Therapists who do cancer patient massage use safe, gentle techniques. They know you may have bone pain or extra sensitivity. Specialized massage accounts for:

Pain

Low blood cell counts

Lymphedema

Medical devices

Other limitations

We call this oncology massage or gentle-touch massage.

Massage for Peripheral Neuropathy

Massage helps with peripheral neuropathy. This cancer side effect causes pain, tingling, and numbness in your hands and feet.

Massage gets your blood flowing. This stimulates the nerve endings affected by cancer treatment. A few sessions of massage plus at-home exercise can develop weak muscles. Getting strong and feeling well can promote a positive self-image.

The Cancer Patient Massage Experience

A massage lasts about 15 or 20 minutes. It’s performed in a chair. You stay clothed. Usually, massage therapists focus on hands, feet, shoulders or back. They can adjust the massage to meet your needs.

Massage Fears

Some people find the intimacy of a massage uncomfortable. You might fear pain. Tell the therapist how you feel. Massage should give you a chance to relax and find peace.

Massage for Caregivers

Caregivers also face emotional and physical stress. Massage therapy benefits them as well.

Massage therapists can also teach caregivers techniques to do at home. You gain more tools to help your loved one deal with pain and other side effects.

Massage Therapy at UVA

We offer free massage to cancer patients and caregivers at UVA Cancer Center Augusta.

You can also find massage services at the Primary and Specialty Care Pantops.