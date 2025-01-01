Cancer Leadership: Learn More About Our Team

The mission of the University of Virginia (UVA) Cancer Center is to reduce the burden of cancer for the patients of today, through skilled, integrated, and compassionate care and to eliminate the threat of cancer for the patients of tomorrow, through research and education.

Our vision as a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center is to provide a premier patient experience from diagnosis through survivorship, and become the cancer center of choice for patients, physicians, and employees.

The UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center represents a network of facilities supporting patient care, research, and education. The leadership of this network consists of the following individuals.

Thomas P. Loughran, Jr., MD

Director, UVA Cancer Center

Leigh A. Cantrell, MD, MSPH

Associate Director, Clinical Affairs

Roger Abounader, MD, PhD

Associate Director, Basic Science

Roger Anderson, PhD

Associate Director, Population Sciences

Lucy Pemberton, PhD

Associate Director for Education

Wendy F. Cohn, M Ed, PhD

Associate Director, Community Outreach and Engagement

Marquita Taylor, PhD, MPH, MBA

Associate Director, Organizational Excellence and Workforce Strategy

Robert Dreicer, MD

Deputy Director, UVA Cancer Center

Jay W. Fox, PhD

Associate Director, Shared Resources

Dina Gould Halme, PhD

Associate Director, Research Administration

Blake Herring, MSN, RN, OCN, NE-BC

Administrator, Cancer Services