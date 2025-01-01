Cancer Leadership: Learn More About Our Team
The mission of the University of Virginia (UVA) Cancer Center is to reduce the burden of cancer for the patients of today, through skilled, integrated, and compassionate care and to eliminate the threat of cancer for the patients of tomorrow, through research and education.
Our vision as a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center is to provide a premier patient experience from diagnosis through survivorship, and become the cancer center of choice for patients, physicians, and employees.
The UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center represents a network of facilities supporting patient care, research, and education. The leadership of this network consists of the following individuals.
Director, UVA Cancer Center
Associate Director, Clinical Affairs
Associate Director, Basic Science
Associate Director, Population Sciences
Associate Director for Education
Associate Director, Community Outreach and Engagement
Marquita Taylor, PhD, MPH, MBA
Associate Director, Organizational Excellence and Workforce Strategy
Deputy Director, UVA Cancer Center
Associate Director, Shared Resources
Associate Director, Research Administration
Blake Herring, MSN, RN, OCN, NE-BC
Administrator, Cancer Services