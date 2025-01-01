Cancer Support Groups, Classes, & Resources

Learn more about our in-person and virtual cancer support groups, programs, and resources to help you through your journey. All programming is free for patients & caregivers.

How to Get Started With Support

For more information or to register, contact [email protected].

Introduction to Support Services

Learn about all the support resources we offer. Get your questions answered and find the support you need.

Where: Virtual

Mindful Mondays: Guided Meditation

Meditation can help with stress management, reduce negative emotions, and promote wellbeing. Come learn and practice meditation techniques in community with others.

Who: Patients, caregivers, team members and staff.

Where: In-person, Meditation Room, 1st floor of Emily Couric Cancer Center

When: Mondays, 7:30 a.m. –7:50 a.m.



Virtual, for Patients Only: 1st and 3rd Mondays, 1 p.m. –2 p.m.

Caregiver Support: Caregiver Connection

Are you supporting a friend or loved one through their cancer diagnosis? Are you looking for connection, community, resources, and an opportunity for self-care?

Who: Caregivers of cancer patients

Where: Virtual

Writing Workshops for Cancer Patients

Feel empowered through your cancer journey by writing about your experiences and sharing with others.

This writing workshop for cancer patients is run by an award-winning published author who had her own cancer journey as a young mother.

You'll learn how to develop and maintain a journaling or writing practice on your own. Come together with other cancer patients to write, share, and celebrate stories about finding one's strengths in the face of illness and struggle.

Supportive Care Arts Group

Creative experiences help reset the brain and support our best well-being, especially when in a healthcare crisis.

Drop in for an easy art project with our art volunteers. You can watch, do, or take home to do at your leisure. You don't need to be an artist. All you need is the desire to have some relaxing fun and 20 minutes of free time. All supplies provided.

Who: Patients and caregivers

LIVESTRONG at the YMCA

Cancer takes a tremendous physical and emotional toll on those affected. Reclaim your health with this free, 12-week program.

Who: Adult cancer survivors



When: Twice a week

Learn how to get started.

Nia – Moving to Heal

Nia is a joyful, mindful, holistic movement practice. It combines dance, martial arts, and healing arts. It is adaptable to individual needs and connects the body, mind, emotions, and spirit.

Where: Virtual and in-person at University Baptist Church fellowship hall, Charlottesville

Contact Susan Tate at [email protected].

Therapeutic Rhythms

Connect through drumming and percussion exercises that promote calm and community.

Who: Current cancer patients or survivors

Space limited; registration required.

Brain Tumor Support Group

This support group, facilitated by oncology social workers, is for

Who: People living with a low-grade brain tumor.

Where: Virtual

When: Monthly, 2nd Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Breast Cancer Support Group

Find support and community.

Who: Current breast cancer patients

Where: Virtual

When: Monthly, 1st and 3rd Monday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Hope Matters: Caregiver Support Group

Join a safe space of peers to discuss your caregiving journey.

Who: Caregivers of patients with high-grade gliomas

Where: Virtual

Gastrointestinal Cancer Support Group

Share personal experiences and discuss key topics. No medical advice provided.

Who: Current patients or survivors of gastrointestinal cancer

Where: In-person, University Baptist Church, Charlottesville

Gynecologic Cancer Support Group

Share experiences and get support throughout your cancer experience.

Who: Current patients or survivors of gynecologic cancers, including cervical, ovarian, and uterine cancers

When: Monthly on the 1st Thursday

Lung Cancer Support Group

Find a supportive space for open discussion and sharing. No medical advice provided.

Who: Lung cancer patients and survivors

Where: Virtual

Prostate Cancer Support Group

This 3-month support group offers a safe environment for patients to support one another. Also, you'll have an opportunity to talk with healthcare providers about resources regarding prostate cancer.

Who: Prostate cancer patients, survivors

Where: Virtual

Sickle Cell Warriors

Living with sickle cell disease (SCD) means thriving and not just surviving. Find support and build healthy a foundation of healthy habits. Learn how to cope with stress, and develop a self-care toolkit.

Where: Virtual

Second Wind: Head, Neck, & Oral Cancer Patient & Caregiver Support Group (Hybrid Model)

Learn about community resources and improve the overall well-being of both

Who: Patients and caregivers

Where: Virtual or in-person at University Baptist Church, Charlottesville

When:Monthly on 4th Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sacred Journeys: The Journey Begins

Connect and share your journey, wisdom, and experience. All are welcome.

Who: Newly diagnosed patients (1 year or less from diagnosis)

Contact: Ann Marie Smith, MDiv, BCC, at 323.924.2477 or [email protected]

Cancer Peer Support Program: We're Here for You

Ongoing, Phone-Based

We’re here for you. Connect with a cancer survivor or caregiver through our cancer peer support program.

Survivorship Wellness Webinar

This free, 4-week survivorship education webinar series for patients transitioning out of active treatment. We'll discuss how to create personalized solutions that help support and improve your health and quality of life.



Where: Virtual

When: Mondays, at 12 p.m. –1 p.m

Patient Resource Table

Stop by and meet members of the supportive care staff. Have a little treat, and help yourself to free educational and spiritual resource materials.

Need Help Quitting Tobacco?

If it’s your first time trying to quit your tobacco of choice or your 5th attempt, get tips and tricks to help you quit for good. Learn about combination therapy and ways to live a healthy tobacco-free life.

We offer virtual sessions and custom plans. Learn more about our tobacco treatment program.

Find Your Online Community

Engage and connect with others. Find your own cancer support community.