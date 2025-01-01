Flourish Boutique

SUSAN STRICKLAND: Having a shop like Flourish within a cancer center is hope. It's people believing that you can get better and that you will. And because it's that atmosphere, that type of caring, you can walk in the door and know that you can be happy. There's some sort of bright sunshine to grab here.

CHRISTY NICHOLS: We can help patients with their wig fittings and headwear consultation, various styles of scarves, turbines, and headwear that they might want to choose. We provide all of their mastectomy needs for breast patients, such as post-surgical camisoles, bras, and prostheses. Each patient is unique, and we have a variety of different services that we provide.

MARY JACOBSON: We've been able to help a lot of people together, just making them smile and know that they look beautiful any time of the day. And when they walk out of here, they're always beautiful, no matter what, if they're wearing a wig or not.

CHRISTY NICHOLS: Many of us have experienced cancer in one form or another. Some of our volunteers have actually been through cancer. I have experienced it through my mother. She's a 50-year breast cancer survivor. And boutiques such as Flourish were not readily available back then. I think my mom would have loved having a place like Flourish, where she could go for all her mastectomy needs.

MARY JACOBSON: I am a cancer survivor. I specialize in wigs, because I myself have no hair, and I wear a wig on a daily basis. So I can understand what these women are needing.

SUSAN STRICKLAND: It's very intimidating to lose all your hair. It just changes things. And when you have someone help you with a wig, like Mary-- who's just incredible-- and then you can imagine seeing yourself again in the mirror, it's really a great thing.

CHRISTY NICHOLS: We really see a huge change from when a patient walks through the door and has the Flourish experience, and then, as they are leaving, they are drastically changed. Their mood changes. Their body language changes. They're uplifted. We help to uplift them and help them to go out into the world with a positive self-image.

SUSAN STRICKLAND: I used to think that my name was Susan Carol Cancer. But when I come here, I'm treated like a person. It's not like I have a big C on my forehead. And I can take that name away. I come here when I need things, but, also, it recharges my spirit.

