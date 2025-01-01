Skip to main content

Flourish Boutique is a gift shop that sells and offers products for patients dealing with cancer. We’re here to help you look and feel your best. Get the accessories you need during your cancer treatment and beyond.

We’ve got two locations:

  • Room 1045 on the first floor of the Cancer Center. That’s right next to the Outtakes Café. Call or visit Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • At the Breast Care Center in Pantops. Call or visit Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
At our Pantops location only, you can see a certified mastectomy fitter to get fitted for:

  • Prosthetic breast forms and bras
  • Post-surgery camisoles

At our Cancer Center location, you can make an appointment for a 1-hour session with a professional stylist. These salon sessions are free through our CareCuts program for cancer patients

We can also help you with:

  • Wig fittings, with a private fitting room
  • Ramona’s Room, which offers free wigs, scarves, and caps for those without adequate or any insurance
  • Scarves, hats, caps, turbans, and other headwear
  • Cancer awareness products
  • Clothing and jewelry
  • Skincare, gifts, and more

A portion of the proceeds from Flourish goes to the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Products & Services Available at Flourish Boutique

We also offer:

  • Breast cancer apparel, like mastectomy bras or drain-management camisoles
  • Fitting services for wigs, breast forms, and other specialty clothing
  • Inspirational gifts

