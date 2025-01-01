Financial Services

Our dedicated financial coordinators can help you learn about your out-of-pocket costs and the overall cost for your care. They can connect you to drug assistance programs and talk about payment plans. They can even help you apply for financial aid.

If you have questions regarding your coverage, bills or other financial issues related to your medical care, please let us help.

Apply for Financial Assistance

Download and complete an application:

Submit Your Application

By Fax

434.982.1938

By Mail

ECCCC

Financial Coordinators

P.O. Box 800839

Charlottesville, VA 22908

By Email

[email protected]

Links & Resources

American Cancer Society

Financial Assistance Options

U.S. Government Assistance

Social Security Disability



Commonwealth of Virginia Gov. Assistance

VA Medicaid



Patient Advocacy

Patient Advocate Network

Struggling to Pay for Pap Smears or Mammograms?

If you qualify, you can get financial aid for these important cancer screenings through the program Every Woman's Life.