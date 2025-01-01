Financial Services
Our dedicated financial coordinators can help you learn about your out-of-pocket costs and the overall cost for your care. They can connect you to drug assistance programs and talk about payment plans. They can even help you apply for financial aid.
If you have questions regarding your coverage, bills or other financial issues related to your medical care, please let us help.
Apply for Financial Assistance
Download and complete an application:
- English (PDF)
- En Español (PDF)
Submit Your Application
By Fax
434.982.1938
By Mail
ECCCC
Financial Coordinators
P.O. Box 800839
Charlottesville, VA 22908
By Email
Links & Resources
American Cancer Society
Financial Assistance Options
U.S. Government Assistance
Social Security Disability
Commonwealth of Virginia Gov. Assistance
VA Medicaid
Patient Advocacy
Patient Advocate Network
Struggling to Pay for Pap Smears or Mammograms?
If you qualify, you can get financial aid for these important cancer screenings through the program Every Woman's Life.