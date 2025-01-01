Every Woman’s Life Screening Program

Every life is too precious to be cut short by breast or cervical cancer.

If you are low income and don’t have health insurance, you can get a FREE mammogram and Pap test.

These lifesaving cancer screenings are available through Every Woman’s Life (EWL), a program of the Virginia Department of Health and available through UVA Health.

What Free Services Does EWL Provide?

If you are between 40 and 64 years old, we cover:

Clinical breast exam

Yearly mammogram

Pap test

Pelvic exam

If you’re between 18 and 39, EWL doesn’t cover routine cancer screenings. But EWL does cover tests if you have concerning symptoms, or you’re at a high risk for breast and/or cervical cancer.

Who Does the EWL Program Serve?

The EWL program helps people who:

Live in Virginia

Are low-income & meet the federal income guidelines

Have no health insurance

We mostly serve people who live in the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, and the City of Charlottesville. We can help you no matter where you live in Virginia. But there may be an EWL provider closer to you.

How Do I Apply for UVA Every Woman’s Life Program?

First, answer a few questions to see if you’re eligible for a free mammogram and Pap test:

Then, complete EWL’s secure and private application form:



If you prefer, we can mail or email you a PDF of the application. Just call 434.243.6415 or email us at [email protected].

You can print out and send your completed application back to us.

Mail to: UVA Health, Every Woman’s Life, Box 800334, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0334

Fax to: 434.243.9784

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need to have a Social Security number to be eligible for the program?

A: No. We don’t require applicants to have a Social Security number.



Q: Are children included in my household income?

A: Yes, count all members, including yourself, who are supported by the income you report.



Q: What If I’m diagnosed with cancer? Will EWL cover my cancer treatment?

A: Every Woman’s Life does not cover the costs of cancer treatment. But we can connect you to other resources, such as helping you apply for Medicaid to help cover your treatment.



Q: What if I’m not eligible for Medicaid to cover my cancer treatment?

A: We’ll connect you to UVA Health’s Financial Assistance or social workers to help you find options to receive your cancer treatment.

Have More Questions?

Email us [email protected]

Or call: 434.243.6415