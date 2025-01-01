Find Counseling

Cancer treatment takes a toll on your body and mind. Get the social and emotional support you need. Our counseling and support services help you navigate through the journey.

Emotional Support Helps You Heal

Stress can hurt your immune system. As you go through treatment, manage your stress. You can:

Work with a counselor or therapist

Talk to supportive friends or family

Attend cancer support groups

Stay open with your doctors about the help you need

Practice mindfulness or meditation

Psychologists & Social Workers

Talk privately with psychologists and licensed clinical social workers about your fears and experience with cancer. Get connected with community resources to help you deal with your situation. Your doctor or nurse can give you a referral.

Spiritual Support from Chaplains

Chaplains provide interfaith support and services. No matter your religion or spirituality, they offer care and understanding during difficult times. Learn more about chaplaincy services.

We also have information on talking to kids about cancer.