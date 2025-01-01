Cancer Education Resources
Visit the Learning Resource Center to learn more about your condition or for more cancer education resources. You can also:
- Figure out how to talk to your doctor
- Learn what questions to ask
- Discover treatment options, including clinical trials
- Find out about our services and programs
Visit the Learning Resource Center
You can find the LRC on the third floor of the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center.
Learn the Language
Cancer and cancer treatment uses a lot of big words. Get started with a few common cancer terms.
Cancer Education: Get the Info You Need
Our health educator can provide and help you find the materials you need, online or in print. Choose the format that works best for you.
We can also send materials to your home: Submit an information request form.
- Support Groups
We offer support groups and programs for specific cancer types. Connect with others going through the same journey.
- Resource Connection
In our Learning Resource Center, we can help you get connected to services and research your condition.
- Cancer Stories & Resources
These resources provide up-to-date information and support, patient stories, and caregiver guides.