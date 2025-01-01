Lucy Pemberton, PhD

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 434.243.6737

Lucy F. Pemberton, PhD, is the Comprehensive Cancer Center’s associate director for education and training. In this role, she focuses on developing and coordinating cancer-related training and education activities across the full spectrum of learners. This includes grade-school, undergraduate, and graduate students, postdoctoral and clinical fellows, and junior faculty.

She is also an associate professor of microbiology, immunology, and cancer biology.

Pemberton earned her doctorate at the Imperial Cancer Research Fund – now Cancer Research, UK – in cancer cell and molecular biology. She has served on the UVA School of Medicine faculty for more than 2 decades, with a research program focused on nucleo-cytoplasmic transport and chromatin structure.

Her research has provided insights into the early steps of nucleosome biogenesis and the regulation of chromatin dynamics and integrity. It has been funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences and the National Cancer Institute.

Pemberton also serves as director of graduate studies for microbiology, immunology, and cancer biology. In this role, she has mentored many graduate and undergraduate students.

She also serves: