Director, UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center

Thomas P. Loughran, Jr., MD, is the director of the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center, F. Palmer Weber-Smithfield Foods Professor of Oncology Research and professor of medicine. He is also the director of UVA Health's Large Granular Lymphocyte (LGL) Leukemia program, co-director of the Paul Mellon Urologic Cancer Institute at UVA, and co-lead of the Translational Orphan Blood Cancer Initiative (TOBCRI).

Loughran’s career as a physician-scientist is a testament to translational research beginning with his discovery of large granular lymphocyte (LGL) leukemia. He has published numerous articles in high-impact peer-reviewed journals including The New England Journal of Medicine, Annals of Internal Medicine, Lancet, Journal of Clinical Investigation, Journal of Clinical Oncology and Blood.

From July 2003 to August 2013, he served as the founding director of the Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute and professor of medicine at the Penn State College of Medicine. He previously served as program leader of hematologic malignancies at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute at the University of South Florida, associate director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program at SUNY Health Science Center and chief of hematology at the Syracuse Veteran's Affairs Medical Center in Syracuse, N.Y.

Loughran completed his fellowship in medical oncology at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center under direction of Nobel Prize recipient Dr. E.D. Thomas and remained on the faculty there for seven years.

He and his wife, Kenna, have two daughters, Kathleen and Kelly.