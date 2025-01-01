Deputy Director, UVA Cancer Center 

Robert Dreicer, MD

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 434.924.9333

Robert Dreicer, MD is deputy director of UVA Cancer Center, serves as section head of solid tumor oncology within the School of Medicine’s Division of Hematology and Oncology, and is a professor of medicine and urology.

Dr. Dreicer received his medical degree from the University of Texas-Houston and a master of science from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Houston.

Following his oncology fellowship, Dreicer joined the faculty at University of Iowa, achieving tenure and serving as the associate director of the division of hematology/oncology. He was recruited to Cleveland Clinic, where he served as chair of the department of solid tumor oncology from 2006-2014, before joining UVA Cancer Center in 2015.

Dr. Dreicer’s research interests are in novel therapeutic approaches for urologic cancers including prostate, urothelial and kidney cancers. He previously served as co-chair of the National Cancer Institute’s Genitourinary Oncology Steering Committee and serves as a member of the Medical Oncology Longitudinal Test Assessment Committee of the American Board of Internal Medicine. He has been a long standing Associate Editor of the New England Journal of Medicine’s Journal Watch Hematology/Oncology.

Dreicer has been named for many years to Top Doctors in America, America’s Best Doctors, and America’s Top Doctors for Cancer. He participates regularly in national and international programs devoted to education and research in urologic malignancies.