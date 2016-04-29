For Caregivers
Caregivers — spouses, friends, children, siblings, parents or anyone helping provide care — play an important role in a cancer patient’s journey. As a caregiver, you must take care of yourself in order to support your loved one. These support resources can help.
Counseling
Find ways to care for yourself. You can choose to meet with or without the patient you’re supporting. We have counselors and chaplains ready to help.
Grief Support Groups
We offer a grief support group periodically for loved ones of patients who have died. For more information about the next session, contact chaplain Julie Perry at 434.924.2477.
Online Insomnia Study for Family of Cancer Survivors
We’re seeking people who are having trouble sleeping while supporting a family member through current or recent cancer treatment. Participants receive free access to an online insomnia treatment program and up to $80 in gift certificates. If interested, please complete the Better Sleep for Supporters with Insomnia (BeSSI) Study Interest Form.
Advance Care Planning
An advance directive form documents your healthcare planning decisions. Everyone over the age of 18 should have an advance directive. Download and print the advance directive form.
Access to Medical Records
As a caregiver, you can also request adult caregiver proxy access to another person's account by submitting an Adult Caregiver Proxy Access Form (PDF).
