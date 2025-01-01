Jay W. Fox, PhD

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 434.924.0050

For over 30 years, Fox has served UVA Health in a variety of research capacities. He currently serves on the Cancer Center leadership team as associate director for Shared Resources, providing leadership and guidance for scientifically sophisticated and fiscally effective operation of the shared research resources. Additionally, Fox is director of the School of Medicine Office of Research Core Administration and a professor of Microbiology, Immunology, and Cancer Biology.

Fox’s laboratory is interested in defining the role the extracellular matrix of the host (organisms and tissues that provide structure and support to the surrounding cell) plays in transformation, tumor development, invasion, and growth, as well as developing therapeutic interventions to disable these activities. Researchers in the Fox Laboratory work primarily in melanoma and breast cancer and have an interest in the molecular structure and risk of women with dense breasts for breast cancer.

Outside the hospital, Fox enjoys backpacking, hiking, and sailing.