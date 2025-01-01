Associate Director, Population Sciences

Roger Anderson, PhD

As the associate director for population sciences, Roger Anderson, PhD, brings together, organizes, and cultivates population sciences research focused on cancer prevention, treatment, and outcomes so that UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center excels in its mission to improve the health and well-being of the population it serves.

Specifically, Anderson works to develop sound knowledge and evidence on how to effectively lower the cancer burden among diverse populations; reduce cancer health disparities locally and nationally; and facilitate, test, and implement the translation of new knowledge and technology to practice in our communities. For his work, he was honored in 2022 as American Cancer Society Researcher of the Year.

In addition to his role at the Cancer Center, Anderson is a Professor of Public Health Sciences at the UVA School of Medicine and Director of the Public Health Sciences Division of Prevention, Equity, and Population Health Research, which works to identify social inequities in research and healthcare with a focus on delivering services to underserved groups.

Anderson is trained in social epidemiology and health services research and has a 30-year background in clinical and population research. His research interests include cancer health disparities, evaluating the benefits of health care and treatments on patient outcomes, access to healthcare in rural Appalachia, and the healthcare system and policy effects on population health.

Anderson joined UVA Health in 2014, coming from Hershey, Pennsylvania, where he lived for 7 years after moving north from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He is glad to be living near mountains and valleys in central Virginia. Outside of work, he enjoys stone masonry. For a historic property in Schaeffersville, Pennsylvania, he helped build a stone and brick ‘squirrel-tail bake oven,’ the type that Amish settlers used and modeled after ancient Roman designs.