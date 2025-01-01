Marquita Taylor, PhD, MPH, MBA

Email: [email protected]

As Associate Director for Organizational Excellence and Workforce Strategy, Marquita Taylor, PhD, MPH, MBA, leads efforts to assess and enhance the workplace, providing critical insights into employee experiences and satisfaction. Her role informs strategic initiatives that foster a supportive and mission-driven environment where faculty, physicians, and staff can work and thrive.

Advancing psychological safety and well-being by initiative implementation, Dr. Taylor advises senior leadership on cultivating a high-performing organizational culture that aligns with healthcare excellence, including the development and execution of leadership training, mentorship programs, and recruitment and retention strategies.

In her role, she also drives sustainable organizational improvements through institutional partnership development, policy and process development and enhancement, and a long-term focus on workforce strategy and operations. Dr. Taylor is also an Assistant Professor of Public Health Sciences.

Prior to joining the Cancer Center, Dr. Taylor served as the inaugural assistant director of the Health Equity at the Yale School of Public Health/Yale School of Medicine, working directly with the Yale Cancer Center. Prior to this role, she was the inaugural Director of Inclusion at the Center for Public Service and Social Justice at Yale. In addition, Dr. Taylor has served in a significant capacity as a health equity consultant for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most recently for the Division of Cancer Prevention and Control.

Dr. Taylor has a PhD in leadership, advancing learning, and service. Additionally, she is trained as an epidemiologist, holding an MPH from Morehouse School of Medicine, an MBA, and a certificate in Race and Equity from the University of Pennsylvania. She is also a research scientist and has consulted on research teams across the country.