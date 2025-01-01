Administrator, Cancer Services

Blake Herring, MSN, RN, OCN, NE-BC

As administrator of Cancer Services, Herring is responsible for the adult oncology population's clinical, financial, and operational outcomes, in partnership with the service line physician leadership.

Before joining UVA Health, Blake was the administrative director of oncology services at Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto, California. Blake brings more than 16 years of clinical expertise in cancer care and has served in several leadership roles in inpatient and outpatient care and information technology at Stanford Health Care. Herring also served as the director of nursing for the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.

Blake earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from William Carey University, and a master's in nursing from The University of Texas at Arlington. He is oncology nurse certified, nurse executive board certified, and has expertise in health IT.