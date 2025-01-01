About Our Cancer Care: Accreditations & More
UVA Health has been providing cancer care to the people of Virginia and beyond since 1934. We've been committed to excellence ever since.
Virginia's First Comprehensive Cancer Center
Today we are proud to be a National Cancer Institute (NCI) Comprehensive Cancer Center. We're the first cancer center with this recognition in Virginia. This means we provide the premier patient experience, from diagnosis through survivorship. We're the cancer center of choice for our region.
The UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center Mission
The mission of the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center is to reduce the burden of cancer for the patients of today, through skilled, integrated, and compassionate care, and to eliminate the threat of cancer for the patients of tomorrow through research and education.
Who We Are
Treating Your Cancer. Caring for You.
We commit to treating the whole person, not just the disease. Your healing requires emotional support at every stage of your journey. We work to make sure treatment matches your personal values and goals.
Center-Wide Accreditations
UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center is accredited by numerous institutions for excellence in patient care and safety, using advanced technology for cancer screening and treatments, achievements in nursing, research discoveries and more.
National Cancer Institute
UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center is part of an elite group of 57 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. That means we're leaders in cancer research, prevention, detection, and treatment. We're the first cancer center in Virginia to receive this recognition.
Commission on Cancer
The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a program of the American College of Surgeons (ACoS), has accredited our cancer center. The CoC recognizes cancer care programs for their commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality and multidisciplinary, patient-centered care. The CoC is dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for cancer patients through standard-setting, prevention, research, education and the monitoring of comprehensive quality care.
Becker's Hospital Review
University of Virginia Medical Center has been named by Becker's as one of "100 Hospitals and Health Systems With Great Oncology Programs 2024."
U.S. News & World Report
Our general cancer care services were named "high performing" by U.S. News & World Report for 2025-2026. And our blood cancer services, gynecological cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, and colon cancer surgery services are also named "high performing." This places us among the top 10% of cancer centers in the nation.
The Joint Commission
Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards.
Magnet®
Magnet organizations are recognized for superior nursing processes and quality patient care, which lead to the highest levels of safety, quality, and patient satisfaction.
Specific Accreditations & Partnerships
National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC)
UVA Breast Care Program has earned full accreditation from the American College of Surgeons’ National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC).
American College of Radiology
UVA Cancer Center has earned the following from American College of Radiology:
- Radiation Oncology Accredited Facility
- Breast Imaging Center of Excellence
- Designated Lung Cancer Screening Center
Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT)
FACT-accredited organizations pursue and maintain accreditation through a rigorous process, showing that patient care is their number one priority.
National Marrow Donor Program: Be the Match
The National Marrow Donor Program®(NMDP) - Be The Match® is a global leader in facilitating bone marrow and umbilical cord blood transplants. We work to save the lives of patients with hematologic cancers, genetic disorders, and other diseases.
Partnerships
OncLive
UVA Cancer Center has joined OncLive's Strategic Alliance Partnership Initiative to receive the latest in oncology resources and information related to patient care. Visit our OncLive partner page.
ORIEN
UVA is part of the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network (ORIEN), a consortium of 16 cancer centers and one of the largest in the United States.
CHTN
UVA leads the Mid-Atlantic Division of the national Cooperative Human Tissue Network (CHTN), funded by the National Cancer Institute to prospectively determine research projects’ tissue sample needs.
APOLLO
UVA participates in the Applied Proteogenomics and Learning Outcomes (APOLLO) program, supporting solid-tumor research with funding from the federal Cancer Moonshot initiative.
Sharing of information and specimens with ORIEN, CHTN and APOLLO, and UVA researchers’ access to their nationwide networks, is coordinated by the Cancer Center’s Partners in Discovery for Total Cancer Care.