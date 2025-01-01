About Our Cancer Care: Accreditations & More

Center-Wide Accreditations

UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center is accredited by numerous institutions for excellence in patient care and safety, using advanced technology for cancer screening and treatments, achievements in nursing, research discoveries and more.

National Cancer Institute

UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center is part of an elite group of 57 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. That means we're leaders in cancer research, prevention, detection, and treatment. We're the first cancer center in Virginia to receive this recognition.

Commission on Cancer

The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a program of the American College of Surgeons (ACoS), has accredited our cancer center. The CoC recognizes cancer care programs for their commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality and multidisciplinary, patient-centered care. The CoC is dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for cancer patients through standard-setting, prevention, research, education and the monitoring of comprehensive quality care.

Becker's Hospital Review

University of Virginia Medical Center has been named by Becker's as one of "100 Hospitals and Health Systems With Great Oncology Programs 2024."

U.S. News & World Report

Our general cancer care services were named "high performing" by U.S. News & World Report for 2025-2026. And our blood cancer services, gynecological cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, and colon cancer surgery services are also named "high performing." This places us among the top 10% of cancer centers in the nation.

The Joint Commission

Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards.

Magnet®

Magnet organizations are recognized for superior nursing processes and quality patient care, which lead to the highest levels of safety, quality, and patient satisfaction.