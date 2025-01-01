Mammograms & Breast Cancer Screening
If you're a woman, you have a 1 in 8 chance of getting breast cancer. You can manage this risk. Do self breast exams and get regular mammograms. You can also see the breast cancer screening experts at UVA Health. We'll make sure you get the right type of screening for your personal risk level and needs.
Mammograms save lives. The sooner you get to breast cancer, the better your odds of survival. Read more about getting a mammogram.
The Right Mammogram for You
At UVA Health, we're committed to early detection and making sure you get what you need. We work with today’s most sophisticated tools. You'll find that we have mammograms, breast MRIs, and ultrasounds for high-risk people, for dense breast tissue, and more.
We can tailor each of our screening tools for people with:
- No history or symptoms of breast cancer
- A previous diagnosis of cancer
- Signs of cancer or an abnormality
Men Need Mammograms, Too
It's rare for a man to need a mammogram. But symptoms should get checked out. Transgender men need regular screenings as well.
See the symptoms of breast cancer in men.
UVA Breast Care Center
In October 2020, UVA Health opened a Breast Care Center in Albemarle County. The center's design makes it easier to get breast care in a single, convenient location.
Dr. Carrie Rochman- One of my favorite things about the new center is the ability to have multidisciplinary care for patients all at one very convenient location.
Dr. Shayna Showalter- So it will really allow the patients to have all of their imaging, doctor's appointments, all the way down to genetic counseling, wigs fittings, all of those things. And we're going to be in one, one space.
Sara Yoder- The quality of care, the ability for different teams to collaborate on a single patient within a single visit or treatment is immense.
Dr. Christiana Brenin- It has ground level parking. Everything will be with an outside facing window. So it's definitely a space that's very bright, that's very positive.
Pat Gaspard- At our new breast center, your registration will be the same place that you come for your appointment. There'll be three people there ready to check you in with privacy.
Dr. Carrie Rochman- The services that will be provided at the new breast care center really encompass all of breast imaging with regards to mammography and ultrasound and imaging-guided biopsies. All of our mammo units are 3D tomosynthesis, digital mammography. We also have multiple units that can offer contrast enhanced mammograms, and we'll continue to offer our ultrasound services as well. At our current screening locations, which are Northridge and Zions Crossroads, there'll be no change to those services. So patients can continue to get their screening mammograms at these locations if they choose. They'll continue to have access to 3D tomosynthesis and all of their images will continue to be read by the breast imaging experts at UVA.
Dr. Shayna Showalter- We are fortunate to have nurse navigators as part of the program at the UVA breast care center. The nurse navigators meet the patient basically at the time of diagnosis and then are with the patients throughout their decision-making process, their treatments really step-by-step with them.
Sara Yoder- We're going to have supportive services such as social work, flourish, lymphedema and physical therapy within the same building. Flourish is a lovely boutique that offers all kinds of services, such as wig fitting and bra fitting and prosthesis fitting.
Maria Muricy- Going through breast cancer treatment can be difficult emotionally sometimes. I offer them counseling, therapy, insurance, if they have questions about Medicare, Medicaid, financial assistance.
Tamara Fisher- There are times when we have patients that need imaging after their infusion or need to meet with the breast surgeon after their infusions. And so now they'll be able to do that.
Dr. Christiana Brenin- We have six infusion beds at the new breast center. They will be for chemotherapy, but they will also be for hydration and for blood products and whatever our patients need.
Kelly Kruis- This is going to change the experience for patients. Most important to me is that comfort, building that team that really starts having almost a family feel.
Mammograms for Dense Breast Tissue
About 40% of women in the U.S. have dense tissue in their breasts. This can make it hard for regular mammograms to catch early signs of cancer.
Your doctor will tell you if you have dense breasts. The radiologist rates tissue density based on your mammogram results.
If you do have dense breast tissue, we have several tools we can choose to create clear scans.
Types of Breast Cancer Screening Tools
Our advanced imaging tools can do both screening exams and diagnostic exams.
If you have no history or signs of cancer, you need a screening.
If your screening mammogram shows signs of concern, you've had cancer before, or you have symptoms now, you need a diagnostic test.
We can adjust or combine technologies to increase the accuracy of a tool, as needed.
Mammograms at UVA Health
At UVA, 3D mammography is our first-line tool for breast cancer screening. More accurate than the 2D kind, we can detect more cancers with 3D mammograms.
High-Tech Detection
If you have a high breast cancer risk or dense tissue, mammograms alone aren't always enough. High-tech, sensitive tools that produce exact images can add a layer of protection. These tools can catch cancers that mammograms alone might miss.
Find out what these exams have to offer:
Visit the Van
Our mobile mammography coach brings comprehensive screening services to women at workplaces and community locations throughout Virginia.
Treatment Support
Financial Aid for Mammograms
Every Woman's Life offers three important health exams: Pap tests, breast exams and mammograms for women ages 40-64 who are not covered by Medicare. The program covers the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange, and the City of Charlottesville.
Women must qualify based on income, age and other factors. If you would like to find out if you are eligible for the program, please complete the following survey: Every Woman's Life Screening Questionnaire.