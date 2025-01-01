Skip to main content

Mammograms & Breast Cancer Screening

patient checks in for breast cancer care at the welcome desk

If you're a woman, you have a 1 in 8 chance of getting breast cancer. You can manage this risk. Do self breast exams and get regular mammograms. You can also see the breast cancer screening experts at UVA Health. We'll make sure you get the right type of screening for your personal risk level and needs.

Mammograms save lives. The sooner you get to breast cancer, the better your odds of survival. Read more about getting a mammogram.

The Right Mammogram for You

At UVA Health, we're committed to early detection and making sure you get what you need. We work with today’s most sophisticated tools. You'll find that we have mammograms, breast MRIs, and ultrasounds for high-risk people, for dense breast tissue, and more.

We can tailor each of our screening tools for people with:

  • No history or symptoms of breast cancer
  • A previous diagnosis of cancer
  • Signs of cancer or an abnormality

Men Need Mammograms, Too

It's rare for a man to need a mammogram. But symptoms should get checked out. Transgender men need regular screenings as well.

See the symptoms of breast cancer in men.

Schedule Your Mammogram Through MyChart

You can self-schedule your mammogram through your MyChart account.

UVA Breast Care Center

In October 2020, UVA Health opened a Breast Care Center in Albemarle County. The center's design makes it easier to get breast care in a single, convenient location.

Mammograms for Dense Breast Tissue

About 40% of women in the U.S. have dense tissue in their breasts. This can make it hard for regular mammograms to catch early signs of cancer.

Your doctor will tell you if you have dense breasts. The radiologist rates tissue density based on your mammogram results.

If you do have dense breast tissue, we have several tools we can choose to create clear scans.

Types of Breast Cancer Screening Tools

Our advanced imaging tools can do both screening exams and diagnostic exams.

If you have no history or signs of cancer, you need a screening.

If your screening mammogram shows signs of concern, you've had cancer before, or you have symptoms now, you need a diagnostic test.

We can adjust or combine technologies to increase the accuracy of a tool, as needed.

Mammograms at UVA Health

At UVA, 3D mammography is our first-line tool for breast cancer screening. More accurate than the 2D kind, we can detect more cancers with 3D mammograms.

High-Tech Detection

If you have a high breast cancer risk or dense tissue, mammograms alone aren't always enough. High-tech, sensitive tools that produce exact images can add a layer of protection. These tools can catch cancers that mammograms alone might miss.

Find out what these exams have to offer:

Visit the Van

Our mobile mammography coach brings comprehensive screening services to women at workplaces and community locations throughout Virginia.

Treatment Support

Financial Aid for Mammograms

Every Woman's Life offers three important health exams: Pap tests, breast exams and mammograms for women ages 40-64 who are not covered by Medicare. The program covers the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange, and the City of Charlottesville.

Women must qualify based on income, age and other factors. If you would like to find out if you are eligible for the program, please complete the following survey: Every Woman's Life Screening Questionnaire.