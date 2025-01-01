Mammograms & Breast Cancer Screening

Dr. Carrie Rochman- One of my favorite things about the new center is the ability to have multidisciplinary care for patients all at one very convenient location.

Dr. Shayna Showalter- So it will really allow the patients to have all of their imaging, doctor's appointments, all the way down to genetic counseling, wigs fittings, all of those things. And we're going to be in one, one space.

Sara Yoder- The quality of care, the ability for different teams to collaborate on a single patient within a single visit or treatment is immense.

Dr. Christiana Brenin- It has ground level parking. Everything will be with an outside facing window. So it's definitely a space that's very bright, that's very positive.

Pat Gaspard- At our new breast center, your registration will be the same place that you come for your appointment. There'll be three people there ready to check you in with privacy.

Dr. Carrie Rochman- The services that will be provided at the new breast care center really encompass all of breast imaging with regards to mammography and ultrasound and imaging-guided biopsies. All of our mammo units are 3D tomosynthesis, digital mammography. We also have multiple units that can offer contrast enhanced mammograms, and we'll continue to offer our ultrasound services as well. At our current screening locations, which are Northridge and Zions Crossroads, there'll be no change to those services. So patients can continue to get their screening mammograms at these locations if they choose. They'll continue to have access to 3D tomosynthesis and all of their images will continue to be read by the breast imaging experts at UVA.

Dr. Shayna Showalter- We are fortunate to have nurse navigators as part of the program at the UVA breast care center. The nurse navigators meet the patient basically at the time of diagnosis and then are with the patients throughout their decision-making process, their treatments really step-by-step with them.

Sara Yoder- We're going to have supportive services such as social work, flourish, lymphedema and physical therapy within the same building. Flourish is a lovely boutique that offers all kinds of services, such as wig fitting and bra fitting and prosthesis fitting.

Maria Muricy- Going through breast cancer treatment can be difficult emotionally sometimes. I offer them counseling, therapy, insurance, if they have questions about Medicare, Medicaid, financial assistance.

Tamara Fisher- There are times when we have patients that need imaging after their infusion or need to meet with the breast surgeon after their infusions. And so now they'll be able to do that.

Dr. Christiana Brenin- We have six infusion beds at the new breast center. They will be for chemotherapy, but they will also be for hydration and for blood products and whatever our patients need.

Kelly Kruis- This is going to change the experience for patients. Most important to me is that comfort, building that team that really starts having almost a family feel.