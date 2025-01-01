Breast Cancer Genetic Counseling

Why Get Genetic Counseling?

Genetic counselors can help calculate your level of risk for breast and other cancers. Genetic counseling can also give you information that you and your family can use to make decisions about whether to get genetic testing.

If you learn you're at high risk for breast cancer, you can take steps to protect your health and be better prepared for the future.

We'll give you detailed recommendations to prevent cancer and catch it early if you do get cancer. We also offer a special program for women at high risk for breast cancer.