Gail Model Risk Assessment
Suppose there was a way to measure your breast cancer risk factors, based on your family history. Good news — there is. The Gail Model Risk Assessment Tool helps you understand your breast cancer risk factors.
The Gail Model is based on science. This nationally accepted standard measures your risk for breast cancer based on your family history.
Take the Gail Model Breast Cancer Risk Assessment.
*This tool is not for women who have had:
- Lobular cancer in-situ (LCIS)
- Ductal cancer in-situ (DCIS)
- A previous breast cancer