Questions to Ask Your Care Team About Your Brain Cancer

It's important for you to understand your condition and take an active role in your own healthcare.

It helps to come to your appointment with a list of questions. Ask questions until you are satisfied that you understand your condition and can explain it in your own words.

General Questions

Where is my tumor located?

What type of brain tumor do I have?

If I decide to get a second opinion, where do you suggest that I go?

What percentage of your practice is brain tumors?

Treatment Options

What treatment do you recommend?

What exactly will happen to me during this treatment?

What are the benefits of this treatment?

What are the risks and side effects?

Is this an investigational treatment?

How will I know if this treatment is effective?

What will happen if I don't have this treatment or postpone it?

Are there other treatment choices available? Where?

Are there any clinical trials available for me?

Follow-up Care

What follow-up care will I need if I have this treatment?

What types of rehabilitation, physical therapy, occupational therapy, nutrition services and neuropsychological services are available here?

Bring a Friend or Family Member

It may help to bring a friend or family member to your appointment. This person can help you write down and remember what the doctor says. You could also record the conversation.

Feel free to ask the doctor for a complete written report describing your condition, the recommended treatments and the follow-up care.