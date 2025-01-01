Brain Cancer Diagnosis
At UVA Health, we provide the standard cancer treatments for brain tumors: chemotherapy, radiation, steroids, and shunts. But you'll find more than the basics here. Before treatment, you need an accurate brain tumor diagnosis. Having the right information about your condition makes all the difference in getting the right treatment.
Advanced Tools for Brain Tumor Diagnosis
We have several advanced neuroradiology tools for finding brain tumors:
- Neurological exam
- Computed tomography scan (CT scan)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- X-ray
- Bone scan
- Arteriogram (angiogram)
- Myelogram
- Spinal tap (lumbar puncture)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS)
- Surgical biopsy