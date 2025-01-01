Brain Cancer Support
We provide supportive care to minimize the side effects of the tumor or treatment.
- Rehabilitation may be necessary to regain lost motor skills and muscle strength; speech, physical and occupational therapists may all be part of your healthcare team.
- Antibiotics treat and prevent infections.
- Continuous follow-up care helps manage the disease, detect recurrence of the tumor and manage late effects of treatment.
Living With a Brain Tumor
Patients living with brain tumors face a unique set of challenges that go beyond the treatment of the tumor, as do their families. We offer a support team that assesses and treats various problems, including:
- Changes in memory, speech, personality or emotions
- Difficulties like re-entering the job force and school issues
- Disability and health insurance
- Psychological distress
Evaluation & Counseling Services
Our neuropsychologists provide help by:
- Evaluating for behavioral changes caused by brain tumor growth and treatment
- Counseling patients and families as they learn to cope with these developments
How an Evaluation Works
We may conduct an evaluation at the beginning of your treatment so that we can compare later cognitive or behavioral changes to your initial results.
During the evaluation, we may ask you to perform a number of tasks that test problem-solving ability, attention, memory, language and motor skills. Our neuropsychologists can also help you learn to compensate for your disabilities by developing "workaround" strategies.
Counseling Services
Neuropsychologists also offer counseling for patients and families as they cope with the social changes associated with brain tumors, including:
- Role changes within the family
- Changes in the level of patient independence
- Financial stressors
Learn more about how neuropsychologists can help you.
Holistic Support
Spiritual Support
Interfaith chaplains also are on-call 24 hours a day to provide support. Find a chaplain.
Emotional Support
Find support groups, classes, and more.
Brain Metastases Support
Find personalized support and resources from the American Brain Tumor Association.