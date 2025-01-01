Brain Cancer Support

We provide supportive care to minimize the side effects of the tumor or treatment.

Rehabilitation may be necessary to regain lost motor skills and muscle strength; speech, physical and occupational therapists may all be part of your healthcare team.

Antibiotics treat and prevent infections.

Continuous follow-up care helps manage the disease, detect recurrence of the tumor and manage late effects of treatment.

Living With a Brain Tumor

Patients living with brain tumors face a unique set of challenges that go beyond the treatment of the tumor, as do their families. We offer a support team that assesses and treats various problems, including:

Changes in memory, speech, personality or emotions

Difficulties like re-entering the job force and school issues

Disability and health insurance

Psychological distress

Evaluation & Counseling Services

Our neuropsychologists provide help by:

Evaluating for behavioral changes caused by brain tumor growth and treatment

Counseling patients and families as they learn to cope with these developments

How an Evaluation Works

We may conduct an evaluation at the beginning of your treatment so that we can compare later cognitive or behavioral changes to your initial results.

During the evaluation, we may ask you to perform a number of tasks that test problem-solving ability, attention, memory, language and motor skills. Our neuropsychologists can also help you learn to compensate for your disabilities by developing "workaround" strategies.

Counseling Services

Neuropsychologists also offer counseling for patients and families as they cope with the social changes associated with brain tumors, including:

Role changes within the family

Changes in the level of patient independence

Financial stressors

Learn more about how neuropsychologists can help you.

Holistic Support

Spiritual Support

Interfaith chaplains also are on-call 24 hours a day to provide support. Find a chaplain.

Emotional Support

Find support groups, classes, and more.

Brain Metastases Support

Find personalized support and resources from the American Brain Tumor Association.