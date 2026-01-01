Blood Clotting Disorders Support & Resources

Whether you're just finding out you or a loved one have a bleeding disorder or you're learning to live with this condition, you're going to need support. The important thing to remember is that you're not in this alone.

Our Support Systems

Coordinating care means more than just scheduling appointments. We want to make sure you have the accommodations and support you need to improve your quality of life. Together, these outpatient services emphasize prevention, independence, and long-term wellness, helping patients reduce complications while staying active and engaged in their normal routines.

Social Workers

Hematology social workers provide crucial psychosocial support, resource navigation, and counseling to patients with blood disorders and their families. They conduct assessments, assist with financial and insurance issues, and coordinate care to help manage the emotional and practical demands of treatment.

Our social worker understands family concerns and provide assistance with many issues, including:

Advanced directives

Barriers to discharge or treatment

Behavioral problems

Chronic illness

Communication

Concrete resources and assistance

Coordination of facility transfers and specialized transportation

Counseling

Cultural differences

Ethical considerations

Family issues

Financial issues

Housing problems

Patient advocacy

Referrals to community resources

Substance abuse

Violence in the family or community

Insurance coverage/Insurance concerns

Contact our pediatric social worker, Leah Willey

Contact our adult social worker, Melissa Broadley

Physical Therapy

Physical therapy is a cornerstone of care for people living with blood clotting disorders. Not only is it helpful in recovery after a joint bleed, but physical therapists can also work to help build balance and stability to prevent accidental falls that can lead to bleeds. If not managed correctly, joint bleeds can lead to chronic pain.

We'll work with you on your concerns, and design an individualized plan that helps you meet your physical therapy goals.

Specialty Care for Your Needs

For children newly diagnosed, a geneticist can help provide counseling and testing to shape a care plan. By knowing more detailed specifics about why your body is facing these challenges, we can also help determine the shape of the disease course.

Registered dietitians can help with diet recommendations to address concerns like blood and bone health. While general nutrition guidelines are created with an average adult in mind, tailoring these recommendations based on the unique needs of your body can help you to feel your best.

We can also provide education on home infusions, prophylactic treatment plans, and guidance on how to respond to emergent situations.