Good Faith Estimates

The No Surprises Act states that you have the right to a “Good Faith Estimate” if you don’t have insurance or aren't using insurance to pay your bill.

This estimate is for your total expected bill for all non-emergency medical items, services, and all related costs, including:

Medical tests

Prescription drugs

Equipment

Hospital fees

You should get your Good Faith Estimate after you have requested an appointment, but before the day of your appointment or procedure. You can also ask your health care provider, and any other provider you choose, for a Good Faith Estimate before scheduling an appointment.

If you receive a bill of at least $400 more than your Good Faith Estimate, you can dispute it. Be sure to save a copy or picture of your Good Faith Estimate.

You can get more information about the Good Faith Estimate by visiting the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or calling 800.985.3059.