Pricing
You want to make the right choices about where you receive your care. This requires knowing how much that care will cost. But you're not alone if you find healthcare pricing and insurance coverage confusing.
We're committed to providing the information you need to make healthcare decisions you feel good about.
Create a Price Estimate Yourself
You can use MyChart to create a personalized price estimate yourself. You don't have to have a MyChart account.
We don't yet have all of our services included in this tool. Check back often, as we're always adding services.
Create a price estimate yourself using MyChart.
Get a Personal Price Estimate
Get an individualized, out-of-pocket cost estimate. It's the best way to understand the price you'll have to pay after insurance.
Ask us for a price estimate now.
Good Faith Estimates
The No Surprises Act states that you have the right to a “Good Faith Estimate” if you don’t have insurance or aren't using insurance to pay your bill. This estimate is for your total expected bill for non-emergency medical services. See more about Good Faith Estimates.
Price Lists & Tools
The price information contained in these large files is NOT an estimate of the costs you have to pay. These files are not intended for patients and do not reflect your out-of-pocket costs.
If you are a patient, you can get an estimate by:
Read more about patient cost estimates.
Prices Listed by Item
The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) requires hospitals to make available standard charges for the items and services they provide accessible to patients. We publish UVA Health Medical Center, Culpeper, Prince William, and Haymarket price estimates to comply with price transparency regulations.
The term "standard charges" can be misleading. They will not match the amount you will owe.
How to Read the Standard Price List
You should read this list of standard charges as a list of single, individualized items. This file shows our standard charges, discounted cash price, and negotiated payor rates. Your care may include many of these items combined together.
View the machine-readable, master price list of standard charges for each medical center:
- UVA Health Medical Center master price list (csv)
- UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center master price list (csv)
- UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center master price list (csv)
- UVA Health Prince William Medical Center master price list (csv)
Prices valid as of July 1, 2024.
Still have questions? See our price and cost FAQs.
Paying for Healthcare 101
This guide has everything you need to know about paying for healthcare, insurance issues, and asking the right questions.