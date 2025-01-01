Getting the care you need can get complicated. When you’re healing, working through medical bills adds stress in an already challenging time. At UVA Health, we’re committed to giving you and your family an excellent care experience. That includes when it’s time to settle your bill.

Billing & Collections: Commitments & Policies

We're here to help you navigate your payment options for medically necessary care. In keeping with that commitment, we've updated our policies and procedures for helping patients pay their bills.

See how we handle unpaid bills: View our collections policies.

Get Help from an Ombuds

If you have any concerns or issues with what you’re being charged for, or want help going over what your bill covers, the UVA Health Ombuds is here for you. The Ombuds’ (also called “ombudsman,” “ombudswoman,” “ombudsperson,” or “ombud”) job is to help you know and work through the billing and payment process. They’re a designated problem solver.

The Ombuds:

Helps you better understand your medical bill, insurance forms, financial aid, and payment process

Explains decisions made about your bill, financial assistance, or payment plan

Helps settle disagreements about what’s in your bill

Connects you to other resources to help

The Ombuds is neutral. They’ll review your issues in an impartial way. And they’ll walk you through your options. Whatever trouble you’re having, they’re dedicated to finding the fairest solution.

What Does the Ombuds Do?

First, they listen to you. They talk through your issues or concerns with you. Then they identify and evaluate your options for resolving your issues, including but not limited to:

Connecting you with financial aid from UVA Health and other community resources.

Showing you other information and services that help you through the billing, financial aid, and payment processes.

Reporting problems with your care to patient relations representatives at UVA Health.

Reporting concerns about our billing, financial aid, and payment process to UVA Health leadership.

Contact the Billing and Collections Ombuds

Get in touch with the Ombuds by contacting:

Anne D. Broccoli

Billing and Collections Ombuds, Patient Experience Office

PO Box 800791

1215 Lee Street

Charlottesville, VA 22908

You can also call 434.243.4249 or email.