Billing & Collections Policies

We're here to help you navigate your payment options for care. 

We're committed to:

  • Providing billing information before, during, and after medical visits
  • Offering options like payment plans and financial aid
  • Answering questions and resolving disputes with counselors, help desk staff, and an Ombuds

If you have unpaid bills, we won't:

  • Force property sales
  • Sell debt to 3rd parties
  • Refuse medically necessary care

Billing & Collections Policies at UVA Health

Policies differ based on location:

You can also see our Culpeper and Northern Virginia billing and collections policy in these languages:

Questions?

See our billing FAQs.