We're here to help you navigate your payment options for care.

We're committed to:

Providing billing information before, during, and after medical visits

Offering options like payment plans and financial aid

Answering questions and resolving disputes with counselors, help desk staff, and an Ombuds

If you have unpaid bills, we won't:

Force property sales

Sell debt to 3rd parties

Refuse medically necessary care

Billing & Collections Policies at UVA Health

Policies differ based on location:

You can also see our Culpeper and Northern Virginia billing and collections policy in these languages:

Questions?

