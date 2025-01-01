Billing & Collections Policies
For the Charlottesville area:
For Manassas or Haymarket:
We're here to help you navigate your payment options for care.
We're committed to:
- Providing billing information before, during, and after medical visits
- Offering options like payment plans and financial aid
- Answering questions and resolving disputes with counselors, help desk staff, and an Ombuds
If you have unpaid bills, we won't:
- Force property sales
- Sell debt to 3rd parties
- Refuse medically necessary care
Billing & Collections Policies at UVA Health
Policies differ based on location:
- Billing & Collections Financial Assistance Policy (PDF)
- Billing & Collections Policy for Culpeper & Northern Virginia Locations (PDF)
You can also see our Culpeper and Northern Virginia billing and collections policy in these languages:
