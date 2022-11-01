Former Novant Patient Billing FAQs
Have you been a Novant Health patient, now part of UVA Health? This information tells you what you need to know about paying your medical bills.
What do I need to know about billing?
On November 1, 2022, UVA Health launched a new billing system for UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, and associated provider practices.
What you need to know:
- Medical bills for care you received before November 1, 2022, can't be paid via your UVA Health MyChart account. Also, you will not be able to pay this bill in your Novant Health MyChart account after September 28, 2023. Please call 703.369.8300 for any billing questions.
- You can send this payment by mail to:
UVA Health
P.O. Box 743977
Atlanta, GA 30374-3977
- Medical bills for care you received on or after November 1, 2022, can be paid from your UVA Health MyChart account.
During this transition, you may receive bills from both UVA Health and Novant Health. Novant Health bills will be for services given before November 1, 2022. UVA Health bills will be for services given on or after November 1, 2022.
Note: You must pay both bills. They are not duplicates.
What if I have questions about my bill?
For service dates before November 1, 2022:
- Phone: 703.369.8300
For service dates on or after November 1, 2022:
- Phone: 844.377.0846
- Online: UVA Health MyChart
- Email customer service
How do I pay my bill?
For Novant Health bills related to service dates before November 1, 2022:
- Phone: 703.369.8300
- Online: Novant MyChart
- Mail: Use the mailing address on your invoice from Novant Health
For UVA Health balances related to service dates on or after November 1, 2022:
- Phone: 844.377.0846
- Online: UVA Health MyChart
- Mail: Send payment to:
University of Virginia Medical Center
P.O. Box 743977
Atlanta, GA 30374-3977