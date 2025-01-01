Insurance Coverage
We know navigating medical expenses and insurance coverage can be difficult. You may not know where to start. Or maybe you don’t know what your insurance will cover.
UVA participates with most major commercial insurance companies. We’re also committed to working with patients who have other insurance coverage. We’re here to help, especially when you need our highly specialized care.
Before scheduling services, call your insurance company to find out what they’ll cover.
We participate and work with these insurance plans:
We participate and work with these insurance plans:
- Aetna (PPO, HMO, POS)
- Anthem BC/BS (PPO, POS) & Anthem HealthKeepers (HMO)
- CIGNA Healthcare of Virginia (PPO, HMO, POS)
- Custom Ink
- Everence (formerly Mennonite Mutual Aid)
- First Health
- Gateway Health Alliance
- Greenbrier (Justice Family Group, LLC)
- HealthSmart
- Medcost (formerly Virginia Health Network)
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health Plan (PPO, HMO, POS)
- Piedmont Community Health Plan
- Tricare
- United HealthCare (PPO, HMO, POS)
- Aetna Medicare Advantage (Broad Networks)
- Aetna Medicare UVA Health System Prime Plan
- Anthem Medicare Advantage (PPO)
- Humana Medicare Advantage
- Innovage (formerly Blue Ridge Pace)
- Lifeworks Advantage (Medicare (Medicare Advantage D-SNP))
- Medicare
- United Healthcare Medicare Advantage
- Virginia Premier Medicare Advantage
- Aetna Better Health (incl. CCC+)
- Anthem HealthKeepers Plus (incl. CCC+)
- Magellan Complete Care (incl. CCC+) – being acquired by Molina Healthcare
- Medicaid (Virginia)
- Medicaid Medallion (Virginia Medicaid Primary Care)
- Optima Family Care (Incl. CCC+)
- United HealthCare Community Plan (incl. CCC+)
- Virginia Premier Health Plan (incl. CCC+)
Insurance Coverage for Special Services
Transplant Coverage
UVA facilities and doctors participate with the following networks:
- Aetna Institutes of Excellence
- Anthem Centers of Medical Excellence
- Blue Distinction Centers for Transplant (BDCT)
- CIGNA Lifesource Transplant Network
- Humana National Transplant Network
- Kaiser Permanente Foundation
- Lifetrac Transplant Network
- Optima - Medicare Transplant
- Optum Health Centers of Excellence Transplant Network
- 6 Degrees Health Transplant Network
Behavioral & Mental Health Coverage
Separate insurance is often provided for behavioral health conditions. We have formal agreements with:
- Anthem Behavioral Health*
- Beacon Health Options Behavioral Health
- MHNet
- Optima Behavioral Health
- Optum Behavioral Health
We work with other networks on an individual basis. We can negotiate arrangements, so if you’re not covered under the plans noted here, you can still get care at UVA. This can help you get maximum coverage from your insurance.
* University Physicians Group only; not UVA Medical Center
Patient Protections Against “Balance Billing”
See how Virginia and federal law protects you against "balance billing" (sometimes called "surprise billing").
Important Announcement: Your Medicaid Coverage
Make sure your contact information is up-to-date with Virginia Medicaid. They may need to reach you and you may need to take important steps to keep your coverage. Update your contact info online or call 855.242.8282. Make sure you respond to any notices from Medicaid quickly.
We participate and work with these insurance plans:
- Aetna (PPO, HMO, POS)
- Anthem BC/BS (PPO, POS) & Anthem HealthKeepers (HMO)
- CIGNA Healthcare of Virginia (PPO, HMO, POS)
- Custom Ink
- Everence (formerly Mennonite Mutual Aid)
- First Health
- Gateway Health Alliance
- Greenbrier (Justice Family Group, LLC)
- HealthSmart
- Medcost (formerly Virginia Health Network)
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health Plan (PPO, HMO, POS)
- Piedmont Community Health Plan
- Tricare
- United HealthCare (PPO, HMO, POS)
- Aetna Medicare Advantage (Broad Networks)
- Aetna Medicare UVA Health System Prime Plan
- Anthem Medicare Advantage (PPO)
- Humana Medicare Advantage
- Innovage (formerly Blue Ridge Pace)
- Lifeworks Advantage (Medicare (Medicare Advantage D-SNP))
- Medicare
- United Healthcare Medicare Advantage
- Virginia Premier Medicare Advantage
- Aetna Better Health (incl. CCC+)
- Anthem HealthKeepers Plus (incl. CCC+)
- Magellan Complete Care (incl. CCC+) – being acquired by Molina Healthcare
- Medicaid (Virginia)
- Medicaid Medallion (Virginia Medicaid Primary Care)
- Optima Family Care (Incl. CCC+)
- United HealthCare Community Plan (incl. CCC+)
- Virginia Premier Health Plan (incl. CCC+)