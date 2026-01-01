Imaging Billing

UVA Imaging is a partnership between UVA Health and Outpatient Imaging Affiliates (OIA). Through this partnership, we can provide you with advanced imaging in easy-to-access outpatient facilities. This means lower costs and shorter wait times for the quality imaging our providers need to help make decisions about your care.

It also means you’ll get a separate bill for service from UVA Imaging. It can be confusing to get 2 bills, one from UVA Health and one from UVA Imaging.

Here’s what to know about cost estimates, billing, and how to make sure you’re billed correctly.

Cost Estimates

You have the right to receive a “Good Faith Estimate” explaining the cost of your healthcare. If you don’t have insurance, we also offer price estimates of what your bill may look like.

Insurance Coverage

We’re in-network with most insurance plans and will work with your carrier to confirm coverage. How much your insurance covers and any estimates you get depend on the type if imaging scans you need and your plan’s deductible and co-pay.

Most insurance companies require a pre-authorization for MRIs, CT scans, and other advanced imaging procedures. We’ll also obtain the preauthorization, when possible, ahead of your scheduled appointment. The pre-authorization isn’t a guarantee your insurance will pay for the scan, so you should verify the terms of your coverage directly with your insurance company.

Paying Online

We’ll send you emails or text messages about your billing information as soon as your visit has been processed. These messages may:

Confirm insurance

Inform you of insurance decisions

Prompt you to make a payment

Allow you to choose a paper statement

Online payments can be made through MyDocBill, but not through MyChart.

Getting a Paper Statement

If you’d prefer, we can send you a paper bill directly to your home address. This statement will include:

Account summary

Confirmation of insurance

Service details

Contact information for billing questions

Frequently Asked Questions

MyChart isn’t showing a balance due. Why am I getting a bill?

If your imaging took place at one of our outpatient centers, you may also get a bill through MyDocBill. This bill does not show up in MyChart, but can be checked at MyDocBill.

What if I need Financial Assistance?

We want everyone to get the care they need. When financial hardship exists, we will work with you to find out if you qualify for financial assistance.