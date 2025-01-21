Financial Aid Policy: Culpeper, Haymarket, & Prince William

This policy applies to patient care at these locations:

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center (CPMC)

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center (HAMC)

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center (PWMC)

UVACH Medical Group

UVA Health Cancer Center Gainesville

Want the shorter version? View the plain-language summary of this policy.

Financial Aid Policy Translations

See the Culpeper and Northern Virginia-specific financial aid policy in these languages:

Policy

Title: Financial Assistance Policy

Date: 1/21/2025

Replaces Version Dated: 6/3/2024

It is the policy of UVA Community Health (UVACH), which includes UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center (CPMC), UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center (HAMC), UVA Health Prince William Medical Center (PWMC), UVACH Medical Group, and UVA Health Cancer Center Gainesville, to ensure access to needed healthcare services for all. UVACH treats all patients, whether insured or uninsured, with dignity, respect, and compassion throughout the admissions, delivery of services, discharge, billing, and collection processes. This policy is drafted with the intention of satisfying the requirements in Section 501(r) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, regarding financial assistance and emergency medical care policies, limitations on charges to persons eligible for financial assistance, and reasonable billing and collection efforts, and should be interpreted accordingly.

SCOPE

This policy is to be used by all UVACH acute care facilities and does not cover elective procedures.

DEFINITIONS

Amounts Generally Billed (AGB) –Amounts Generally Billed means the amounts generally charged to patients for emergency and medically necessary services who have insurance for such services. Charges for patients who are eligible for financial assistance shall be limited to no more than amounts generally billed (“AGB”) for such services. These charges are based on the average allowed amounts from Medicare, BCBS and commercial payers for emergency and other medically necessary claims in the 12-month period of November through October. The allowed amounts include both the amount the insurer will pay and the amount, if any, the individual is personally responsible for paying. The final calculation is determined by dividing the rates the payers will pay by the gross charges for these claims. UVACH AGBs are calculated using the look back method per 26 CFR §1.501(r). See APPENDIX A for further information regarding the AGB discount.

Assets – The total value of what you own, including bank and retirement accounts, home, car, etc. Additionally, countable assets include the liquidated value of land (including farmland), equity in recreational vehicles, boats, second home, etc. Assets included in the formula for financial assistance consideration will be the amount less than $50,000.

Bad Debt – Written off of the Accounts Receivable as non-collectable but still considered an outstanding balance owed.

Cosmetic – Surgery in which the principal purpose is to improve appearance.

Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) – A hospital that serves a high number of low-income patients and receives payments from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services to cover the costs of providing care to uninsured patients.

Eligible Services – The services provided by UVACH facilities that are eligible under this financial assistance policy shall include:

Emergency medical services provided in an emergency room setting.

Non-elective medical services provided in response to life threatening circumstances in a non-emergency room hospital setting

Medically necessary services.

Emergency Medical Condition – A medical condition manifesting itself by acute symptoms of sufficient severity (including severe pain) such that a prudent layperson, with an average knowledge of health and medicine, could reasonably expect the absence of immediate medical attention to result in:

Serious jeopardy to the health of the individual or, in the case of a pregnant woman, the health of the woman or her unborn child; or Serious impairment to bodily functions; or Serious dysfunction of any bodily organ or part.

Extraordinary Collection Actions (ECA): Actions taken by a hospital facility against an individual related to obtaining payment of a bill for services covered under the facility’s financial assistance program

Family Income – Gross cash or cash equivalents earned by or provided to an individual. Items not considered as income are noncash benefits and public assistance, such as food and housing subsidies, and educational assistance.

Federal Poverty Guidelines - The Federal Poverty Level is used by the U.S. government to define the poverty level of a patient and his/her family for purposes of this Policy. It is based on a family's annual cash income, rather than its total wealth, annual consumption, or its own assessment of well-being. The poverty guidelines are updated annually in the Federal Register by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in effect at the time of such determination.

Flat Rate – A pre-determined fee for certain services patients elect to have that are paid for by the patient at the time the services are performed.

Guarantor – The patient, caregiver, or entity responsible for payment of a health care bill.

Head of Household– The individual listed on tax return as “Head of Household”.

Homeless - An individual without permanent housing who may live on the streets; stay in a shelter, mission, abandoned building or vehicle; or in any other unstable or non-permanent situation. An individual may be considered to be homeless if the person is “doubled up” with a series of friends and/or extended family members greater than 90 days.

Household Family Members (“Dependents”) – Individuals “residing” in household which are claimed on the tax return of the Head of Household.

Medical Eligibility Vendor/Medical Assistance Advocacy - Advocacy vendor contracted by UVACH to screen patients for government programs and UVACH Financial Assistance.

Medically Necessary Services – Health-care services needed to prevent, diagnose, or treat an illness, injury, condition, disease, or its symptoms and that meet accepted standards of medicine. In any of those circumstances, if the condition produces debilitating symptoms or side effects, then it is also considered medically necessary to treat.

Non-Eligible Services - The following healthcare services are not eligible for financial assistance under this policy:

Services provided as a result of an accident. These charges are subject to all legal instruments required to ensure third party liability payment, even if these instruments are filed after the initial eligibility for the Patient Financial Assistance Program has been approved. If third party coverage exists, UVACH will collect the balance owed from the third party payer. In the event a balance remains after insurance the patient may apply for financial assistance. Insured patients that are within the income and resource threshold (at or below 400% of the Poverty Guidelines and assets at or below $50,000), may apply for financial assistance as long as it does not conflict with a contract between the insurance company and UVACH. Elective non-medically necessary procedures such as cosmetic and flat rate procedures and patients with insurance who choose not to use their insurance, durable medical equipment, home care, and prescription drugs. Financial Assistance will also not be applied if UVA does not participate with your insurance, including but not limited to out of state Medicaid or if insurance claims are denied as out of network.

Regulatory Requirements

By implementing this policy UVACH shall comply with all other federal, state, and local laws, rules, and regulations that may apply to activities conducted pursuant to this policy.