Financial Assistance

Each year, we help thousands of patients find solutions to their billing issues. We help you pay your medical bills with financial aid, payment plans, and support for finding the right solution for you.

Can I Get Financial Aid from UVA Health?

To see if you qualify:

Find out if you qualify for financial aid

Estimate your aid with the financial aid calculator

We look at many things when deciding who gets aid and how much. View our financial aid policies.

Apply for Financial Aid

To apply, complete the financial aid application and submit it by mail or email using the contact information provided on the form. Need the application in another language? Applications are available in several languages.