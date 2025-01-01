Financial Assistance
Each year, we help thousands of patients find solutions to their billing issues. We help you pay your medical bills with financial aid, payment plans, and support for finding the right solution for you.
Can I Get Financial Aid from UVA Health?
To see if you qualify:
- Find out if you qualify for financial aid
- Estimate your aid with the financial aid calculator
We look at many things when deciding who gets aid and how much. View our financial aid policies.
Apply for Financial Aid
To apply, complete the financial aid application and submit it by mail or email using the contact information provided on the form. Need the application in another language? Applications are available in several languages.
Who Participates?
Want to know if a provider participates in our financial aid program? Search by location below.UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center
- English (PDF)
- Spanish (PDF)
- Amharic (PDF)
- Arabic (PDF)
- Bengali (PDF)
- Chinese (PDF)
- Farsi (PDF)
- K'iche (PDF)
- Korean (PDF)
- Mam (PDF)
- Punjabi (PDF)
- Tagalog (PDF)
- Urdu (PDF)
- Vietnamese (PDF)
Help Paying Your Medical Bills
Payment Plans
We currently offer flexible, interest-free payment plans. To set one up, .
Medicaid & Other Resources
See more resources for paying medical bills.
Financial Aid for Emergency Care
We know accidents and emergencies happen. On top of that stress, a sudden bill can strain your budget.
That’s why we offer extra support. You may qualify for a reduced bill if you:
- Don't have insurance or other ways of paying
- Owe more than $10,000
- Get care that qualifies
With this aid, you won't owe more than 25% of your family income and assets.
Questions? Get Financial Aid Answers & Support
You can get free, confidential help with:
- Understanding your medical bill
- Finding out what your insurance pays
- Applying for financial aid
- Setting up the best payment plan for your budget
Call us at 434.924.8718 or 866.320.9659 for help, or email [email protected].
You can also visit us in person.
Visit Us: Financial Aid Locations
- University Hospital
- Primary Care Center
- Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center
- Education Resource Center
- West Complex
- Battle Building
- JPA Medical Office building
All Locations: Language Help
Translation services available at all locations. Spanish-speaking financial counselors available at:
- University Hospital lobby
- Emily Couric Cancer Center
- Culpeper Medical Center
Needs Assessments & Reports
See the Community Health Needs Assessment Study Reports and MAPP2Health reports at our Community Partnerships page.