Financial Assistance

Each year, we help thousands of patients find solutions to their billing issues. We help you pay your medical bills with financial aid, payment plans, and support for finding the right solution for you.

Can I Get Financial Aid from UVA Health?

To see if you qualify:

We look at many things when deciding who gets aid and how much. View our financial aid policies.

Apply for Financial Aid

To apply, complete the financial aid application and submit it by mail or email using the contact information provided on the form. Need the application in another language? Applications are available in several languages.

Who Participates?

Want to know if a provider participates in our financial aid program? Search by location below.

UVA Health Culpeper Medical CenterUVA Health Haymarket Medical Center providers
UVA Health Prince William Medical Center

Help Paying Your Medical Bills

Payment Plans

We currently offer flexible, interest-free payment plans. To set one up, .

Medicaid & Other Resources

See more resources for paying medical bills.

Financial Aid for Emergency Care

We know accidents and emergencies happen. On top of that stress, a sudden bill can strain your budget.

That’s why we offer extra support. You may qualify for a reduced bill if you:

  • Don't have insurance or other ways of paying
  • Owe more than $10,000
  • Get care that qualifies

With this aid, you won't owe more than 25% of your family income and assets.

Questions? Get Financial Aid Answers & Support

You can get free, confidential help with:

  • Understanding your medical bill
  • Finding out what your insurance pays
  • Applying for financial aid
  • Setting up the best payment plan for your budget

Call us at 434.924.8718 or 866.320.9659 for help, or email [email protected].

You can also visit us in person.

All Locations: Language Help

Translation services available at all locations. Spanish-speaking financial counselors available at:

  • University Hospital lobby
  • Emily Couric Cancer Center
  • Culpeper Medical Center

Needs Assessments & Reports

See the Community Health Needs Assessment Study Reports and MAPP2Health reports at our Community Partnerships page.