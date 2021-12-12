Financial Aid Policies

These policies and documents provide the official and legal guidelines that govern how we give financial aid.

UVA Health Financial Aid Policy

For patients in Charlottesville and Central Virginia, this document details how UVA Health determines eligibility for financial assistance.

Where This Policy Applies

This policy applies to patient care received at the following UVA Health locations:

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center (CPMC)

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center (HAMC)

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center (PWMC)

UVACH Medical Group

UVA Health Cancer Center Gainesville

Policy Translations

See our financial aid policy in these languages:

Need to see if a provider participates in our financial aid program? Check by location:

Financial, Billing, Collections Policies for Northern Virginia & Culpeper Locations

Billing & Collections Policy for Culpeper & Nothern Virginia Locations (PDF).

You can also see our billing & collections policy in these languages:

Patient Financial Services

PFS Policy and Procedure No.: MCP-0340

Governmental, Financial, and Charity Assistance Programs

Effective date: December 12, 2021