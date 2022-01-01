These FAQs should help clarify UVA Health billing and collections practices.

More questions? We're here to help. Contact us at 434.297.5416 or by email.

See these special FAQs:

How do I pay my bill?

You have 3 options:

Pay online through MyChart

Pay by phone: 844.377.0846

844.377.0846 Pay by mail: Mail your payment along with the bottom portion of your statement in the enclosed envelope

Former Novant patient? Getting Care in Culpeper, Prince William, Haymarket, or Gainesville?

Read the Former Novant Patient Billing FAQs.

See our billing and collections policies.

How does the billing process work?

You are responsible for paying your bill(s). We will bill your insurance company directly unless you give us different instructions. If a balance remains after we have settled with your insurance, that balance is noted on your statement and is due upon receipt. UVA Health is committed to working with you to help make payment arrangements.

I need help paying my hospital bill. Do you offer financial aid?

Yes. Whether you have insurance or not, we have ways to help with medical expenses. You can even pay in monthly installments with interest-free financing. Get more information about billing and financial assistance options.

Can I view my bill online?

Yes. You can manage all your UVA Health accounts online through MyChart — pay your bill, view past statements, check outstanding balances, set up payment plans, and sign up for paperless billing.

Do you offer paperless billing?

Yes. You have the option to manage all your UVA Health accounts online through MyChart — pay your bill, view past statements, check outstanding balances, set up payment plans, and sign up for paperless billing.

What is MyChart?

MyChart is a secure patient portal website that allows you to access your health information and communicate with your doctors online. Using a secure username and password, you can log in directly to MyChart to view your statements and pay your bills.

I’m not on MyChart. How do I sign up?

Go to MyChart and choose “Sign Up (I don’t have a code)”.

My bill lists "none" for insurance, and I have insurance. Why did this happen, and what should I do?

During the registration process, your insurance information was not entered. Please call Patient Financial Services at 434.297.5416 as soon as possible and provide the following information about your insurance:

Name of the insurance company Policy number Group number When the policy started Where the claim should be mailed (the address of the insurance company) Name of the policy holder The relationship of the policy holder to the patient

Where do I mail payments?

University of Virginia Health

P.O. Box 743977

Atlanta, GA 30374-3977

Send a statement payment stub along with your payment so we can apply your payment to the correct account.

Why is the payment mailing address in Atlanta, GA?

UVA Health uses a payment processing center located in Atlanta.

Where do I mail information about my application for financial assistance?

University of Virginia Medical Center

Patient Financial Services

P.O. Box 800750

Charlottesville, VA 22908

Where do I call if I have questions about my application for financial assistance?

We're here to answer your questions and offer help. Please call 866.320.9659 to speak with a member of our team.

How can I get a cost estimate of hospital and physician services?

You can request cost estimates online.

Beginning January 1, 2022, the No Surprises Act takes effect. It states that you have the right to a “Good Faith Estimate” if you don’t have insurance or aren't using insurance to pay your bill.

This estimate is for your total expected bill for all non-emergency medical items, services, and all related costs, including:

Medical tests

Prescription drugs

Equipment

Hospital fees

You should get your Good Faith Estimate after you have requested an appointment but before the day of your appointment or procedure. You can also ask your health care provider, and any other provider you choose, for a Good Faith Estimate before scheduling an appointment.

If you receive a bill that is at least $400 more than your Good Faith Estimate, you can dispute that bill. Be sure to save a copy or picture of your Good Faith Estimate.

You can get more information about Good Faith Estimate by visiting the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or calling 800.985.3059.

How can I get my billing-related information released to specific parties?

Use this HIPAA-compliant form for patients (PDF). Signing it gives us permission to release billing-related information to specific parties. Once this form has been signed and completed, UVA Health can release the specified information to the person, business, or law firm as directed by the patient.

I received a bill. What is the bill for?

Your bill may have charges for hospital services such as lab work, X-rays, outpatient surgery, observation care, or for your stay in the hospital. The bill might include certain non-physician services provided to you during a visit to your doctor’s office. Your bill would also include the services of any physicians or other licensed independent practitioners who were part of the care you received.

What happens if I don’t pay my bill?

In the absence of patient payment or arrangements for payment and in accordance with state law, our team will take the following steps:

Refer your case to the Virginia Debt Set-off program where what you owe is offset against money the state owes you. Money the state owes you could include state income tax refunds or refunds from DMV for overpayments. This means your tax refund may be used to pay your outstanding bill. Send your case to a collection agency and report it to credit bureaus. Initiate legal action for the money owed if the balance is greater than $1,000 and your household income is too high to qualify for financial aid. If UVA Health is successful in such a legal action, it could result in a lien against your property or a wage garnishment.

Does the hospital sell patient debt to third-party debt buyers?

UVA Health does not sell patient debt to third-party debt buyers. We may send your debt to a collection agency, but that agency is working on behalf of UVA Health to collect the amounts you owe.

Will the hospital prevent me from receiving care if I have unpaid bills?

UVA Health provides needed medical care to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay. We will not refuse necessary medical treatment to a patient who has unpaid bills.