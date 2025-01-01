Price Estimate & Costs FAQs

These FAQs address pricing of procedures and the price estimates we provide upon request.

What could impact the accuracy of the price estimate UVA gives me?

These factors could impact your price estimate and/or increase the cost of your care:

Provider or patient giving incorrect or incomplete information

Your doctor ordering additional tests or procedures

Patient staying longer for observation after a procedure than what’s expected

Cost and quantity of medications

Changes in patient deductible or out-of-pocket maximums due to timing of insurance claims processing

Co-payments and co-insurance

Unforeseen complications

Out-of-network status

What do these terms mean: Deductibles, copayments and coinsurance?

Deductibles

A deductible is the amount of money you have to pay for healthcare costs every year before your health insurance begins to cover your costs. Depending on your insurance plan, you can have either an individual or a family deductible.

Copayment or Copay

A copay is the specific, flat fee your health insurance requires you to pay for each designated health service.

Coinsurance

Co-insurance means that you and the health insurance company each pay a percentage of your covered medical costs, after you have paid your deductible.

What is a maximum out-of-pocket?

This term refers to the most you have to pay for healthcare costs in a year. After you spend this amount on deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, your health insurance pays 100% of your medical costs.

The out-of-pocket limit doesn't include your monthly premiums. Only services covered by your health insurance count toward this limit.

If I have met my maximum out-of-pocket for the year, will I owe anything?

No, as long as your health insurance covers the healthcare services in question.

You'll want to understand:

What healthcare services your insurance covers

Which providers belong to your health insurance network and which don't (in-network and out-of-network)

Whether you have individual and/or family out-of-pocket maximums

How can I compare my UVA estimate to that of other organizations?

UVA out-of-pocket estimated expenses include both the hospital and the provider charges. If you request information from another healthcare organization, request both of these components to get a more accurate estimate of your total expenses. This will allow you to make accurate comparisons. Remember, additional tests or procedures and/or complications may impact your estimate.

Do radiology services prices vary by location?

For best pricing call, 866.591.5559.

If I have a surgical procedure done, are all the costs included in the estimate you provide?

The estimate will include the charges of the hospital, the surgeon and, if applicable, anesthesia. We'll also include applicable pharmacy, implants and supply costs.

If you request information from another healthcare organization, be sure to request all of these components in order to make accurate comparisons. Extra tests or procedures and/or complications can impact the estimate.

Will my final bill match the price estimate I was provided?

Not likely. Your final bill can include charges not accounted for in the price estimate. While we have done our best to provide a good faith estimate, a number of variables can impact the result. You're responsible for paying the amount of your final bill, regardless of the amount of the estimate.

Is there a quicker way to get an estimate?

Yes. You can create your own personalized price estimate using our special estimate tool in MyChart.

Create your estimate either using your MyChart account or in MyChart as a guest. Be aware that we don't yet have all of our services included in this tool. Check back often, as we're always adding services.