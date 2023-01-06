Former Novant Culpeper Patient Billing: Frequently Asked Questions

What is changing at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center on 6/1/23?

UVA Health is launching a new billing system and MyChart portal for UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center patients in June 2023.

During this transition, you may get bills from both UVA Health and Novant Health. Novant Health bills will be for services rendered before June 1, 2023. UVA Health bills will be for services rendered on or after June 1, 2023.

Please note: These bills are not duplicates. They are for separate services and both must be paid. Please follow the instructions at the top of each statement for paying each bill to the address listed on each separate statement.

Where can I get answers and support for billing questions?

For questions about service dates on or after June 1, 2023, with UVA Health:

Phone : Call 844.377.0846 or local at 434.297.5416

: Log on to your MyChart account. If you do not have a MyChart account, you can request an account at www.mychartuva.com Email: [email protected]

For questions about services before June 1, 2023 with Novant:

Phone: Call 540.643.9128

How do I make a payment?

For balances from service dates on or after June 1, 2023, with UVA Health:

Online : MyChart

Mail: Send payment along with the bottom portion of your statement to:

UVA Health

P.O. Box 743977

Atlanta, GA 30374-3977

For balances from service dates before June 1, 2023, with Novant Health:

In Person: Visit the Emergency Room Cashier located at 501 Sunset Ln. Culpeper, VA

Visit the Emergency Room Cashier located at 501 Sunset Ln. Culpeper, VA Mail: Send payment along with the bottom portion of your statement to:

UVA Culpeper Medical Center

P.O. Box 2209

Addison, TX 75001-2209

I need help paying my hospital bill. Where can I get help completing a Financial Assistance Application?

Every patient has unique financial needs. Our team can guide you through the financial assistance process.

Call our Financial Verification Customer Service Unit toll-free at 866.320.9659

our Financial Verification Customer Service Unit toll-free at 866.320.9659 Visit the Education Resource Center/Pharmacy location Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., at 1240 Lee Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903.

the Education Resource Center/Pharmacy location Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., at 1240 Lee Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Visit the Financial Counseling Office Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., at 501 Sunset Lane, Culpeper, VA 22701.

I applied for financial assistance. How do I get answers about my Financial Assistance Application?

For questions about your Financial Assistance Application on or after June 1, 2023:

For questions about your Financial Assistance Application with Novant before June 1, 2023

Phone: Call 540.829.4330 if your last name begins with A-K or call 540.829.4320 if your last name begins L-Z

Where can I find online forms and resources about financial assistance?

Get information about financial assistance here

See if you qualify and download a Financial Assistance Application form here

How do I get a copy of my itemized bill?

For itemized bills for dates of service on or after June 1, 2023, with UVA Health:

For itemized bills for dates of service before June 1, 2023, with Novant:

Phone: Call 540.829.4327 or Call 540.829.43300 if your last name begins with A-K or call 540.829.4320 if your last name begins L-Z

How do I get a copy of my medical records?

To get a copy of your medical records with UVA Health for dates of service on or after June 1, 2023:

Online: Download copies of your medical records directly through MyChart

Download copies of your medical records directly through MyChart Mail: Download and complete the authorization for release of medical information form, then mail to:

UVA Health

Release of Information, Health Information Services

P.O. Box 800476, Charlottesville, VA 22908

To get a copy of your medical records with Novant for dates of service before June 1, 2023 :