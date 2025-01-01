Billing & Insurance
Contact Us
For the Charlottesville area:
For Manassas or Haymarket:
Pay Your Bill
All current UVA Health patients can use these options:
- Use MyChart to pay online
- Pay by phone: 844.377.0846
- Mail a payment to:
University of Virginia Medical Center
P.O. Box 743977
Atlanta, GA 30374-3977
Need Help Paying Your Bill?
- Late or past-due? Call Patient Financial Services: 434.924.8701
- See your options for financial aid
- Get help and fix problems with the ombuds
Need Help Understanding Your Costs?
We’re here to help. Get started:
- See price information
- Get an idea of your estimated cost
- Review billing policies
Questions? See the FAQs
Check out our billing and financial aid FAQs.
Home Health Billing
If you have questions about a home health or home infusion bill, call Continuum Home Health at 434.297.7555.
Send Continuum payments to:
UVA Continuum Home Health
P.O. Box 403064
Atlanta, GA 30384-306
Important Announcement: Your Medicaid Coverage
Make sure your contact information is up-to-date with Virginia Medicaid. They may need to reach you and you may need to take important steps to keep your coverage. Update your contact info online or call 855.242.8282. Make sure you respond to any notices from Medicaid quickly.