Skip to main content

Billing & Insurance

nurse on phone

Pay Your Bill

All current UVA Health patients can use these options:

University of Virginia Medical Center
P.O. Box 743977
Atlanta, GA 30374-3977

Need Help Paying Your Bill?

Need Help Understanding Your Costs?

We’re here to help. Get started:

Questions? See the FAQs

Check out our billing and financial aid FAQs.

Home Health Billing

If you have questions about a home health or home infusion bill, call Continuum Home Health at 434.297.7555.

Send Continuum payments to:

UVA Continuum Home Health
P.O. Box 403064
Atlanta, GA 30384-306

Important Announcement: Your Medicaid Coverage

Make sure your contact information is up-to-date with Virginia Medicaid. They may need to reach you and you may need to take important steps to keep your coverage. Update your contact info online or call 855.242.8282. Make sure you respond to any notices from Medicaid quickly.