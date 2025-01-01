Billing & Insurance

Pay Your Bill

All current UVA Health patients can use these options:

Use MyChart to pay online

Pay by phone: 844.377.0846

Mail a payment to:

University of Virginia Medical Center

P.O. Box 743977

Atlanta, GA 30374-3977

Need Help Paying Your Bill?

Late or past-due? Call Patient Financial Services: 434.924.8701

See your options for financial aid

Get help and fix problems with the ombuds

Need Help Understanding Your Costs?

We’re here to help. Get started:

See price information

Get an idea of your estimated cost

Review billing policies

Questions? See the FAQs

Check out our billing and financial aid FAQs.

Home Health Billing

If you have questions about a home health or home infusion bill, call Continuum Home Health at 434.297.7555.

Send Continuum payments to:

UVA Continuum Home Health

P.O. Box 403064

Atlanta, GA 30384-306

Important Announcement: Your Medicaid Coverage

Make sure your contact information is up-to-date with Virginia Medicaid. They may need to reach you and you may need to take important steps to keep your coverage. Update your contact info online or call 855.242.8282. Make sure you respond to any notices from Medicaid quickly.