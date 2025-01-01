Bariatric Surgery Support & Resources
If you're considering weight-loss surgery or have already had it, join us for free at Lighter Life Obesity Support Group meetings for Weight-Loss Surgery Support.
We meet at 5:30 p.m. on every third Tuesday of the month.
Nutrition counseling plays a crucial role in the weight-loss surgery process. We'll help you before and after the procedure to set goals and establish successful eating habits.
Online Weight-Loss Surgery Support
Dietary Resources
Our nutritionists can partner with you and your care team to help you develop a diet that enhances your well-being regardless of your personal health conditions.
We work with you:
- In our outpatient clinic, to teach you how and what to eat at home
- In the hospital, to keep you properly nourished
- At home if you are using a tube or other assisted feedings
Special Diets & Recipes
If you need a targeted diet, we offer a selection of special diet guidelines and recipes.
