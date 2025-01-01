All mammograms are not the same. Making sure you get your annual exam can protect you from cancer. But choosing the the best kind of mammogram is even better. When you get a 3D mammogram at UVA Health, you know you're getting the best.

Also called breast tomosynthesis, 3D mammograms help doctors find breast cancer earlier than ever before.

3D Mammograms: Your Best Defense

Early detection is the best defense you have against breast cancer.

And for most women, a 3D mammogram gives you the best, most accurate detection option. 3D mammograms offer:

Better cancer detection for 90% of women

Improved detection for women with scattered dense breast tissue

Reduced false positives for the 10% of women who have very dense breast tissue

3D vs. Traditional Mammograms

Both mammogram types use X-rays. They take the same amount of time.

But with a traditional, 2D mammogram, breast tissues overlap. This can look like or even hide breast cancer.

With 3D mammograms, a computer produces a 3D image of your breast tissue. This means more data and better, more accurate scans.

At UVA, we use 3D mammograms most of the time. We also use the safer, low-dose breast tomosynthesis. This means you get the better mammogram with less radiation exposure.

Both types of scans can cause the same amount of discomfort or pressure.

How Will I Get My Results?

You'll get the results of your exam through MyChart and a letter. Sometimes, your provider will call you to talk about the scans and next steps.

Payment

Many insurance providers cover the costs of 3D mammograms. We recommend you contact your insurance provider for more information about coverage.

If you don't have insurance, you'll owe an $82 self-pay fee.