Spine Treatment Guide for Back & Neck Pain

At UVA Health, we understand how hard it can be to deal with back and neck pain. Our spine care experts specialize in diagnosing and treating a wide variety of conditions. We offer the full range of treatments, including surgical and nonsurgical options. We'll help you find the root cause of your pain and build a customized plan for lasting relief.
Why UVA Health for Spine Treatment
At UVA Health, we have the expertise to treat even the most complex spine conditions with the very latest treatments and technology. Due to our excellent outcomes, leading surgical techniques, and cutting-edge research, Becker’s Hospital Review has recognized UVA Health as one of the nation’s top 70 spine programs. Make an appointment with a spine care specialist today.
When Should You Get Care for Back or Neck Pain?
It’s not unusual to feel back or neck pain from time to time.
Sometimes, the pain goes away on its own. Or gets better with home treatments like rest, heat/ice, or massage. But if your pain sticks around, there’s probably more going on.
Find the Root Cause
The best treatment starts with an accurate diagnosis. We’ll start by talking with you about your symptoms, when they started, and what makes them worse or better. We’ll also do a physical exam. Imaging tests, like X-rays and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), help us see what's causing your pain.
Common Spine Conditions
Degenerative Disc Disease
- What is it? One or more shock absorbers (discs) between your spine bones (vertebrae) is damaged.
- How does it feel? Severe neck pain comes and goes. You have numbness or tingling in your arms or legs. Sitting, bending, lifting, and twisting make it worse.
- Read about degenerative disc disease.
Herniated Disc
- What is it? A disc in your neck or back slips out of place.
- How does it feel? A herniated neck (cervical) disc causes pain that gets worse when you turn your neck. A herniated lumbar (lower back) disc causes back pain on 1 side and pain or weakness in your leg.
- Read about herniated discs.
Spinal Stenosis
- What is it? Your spinal canal in your neck or back narrows and puts pressure on your nerves.
- How does it feel? Spinal stenosis can happen in your neck or back. It causes pain, weakness, or tingling in 1 or both arms or legs. Stenosis in your back feels better when you lean forward, like over a shopping cart.
- Read about spinal stenosis.
Spondylolisthesis
- What is it? One of your spine bones slips out of position onto the bone below.
- How does it feel? You have pain in your lower back, buttocks, and thighs and numbness or tingling in 1 leg.
- Read about spondylolisthesis.
Reduce Your Pain Without Surgery
Many people with spine conditions find relief without surgery. At UVA Health, we offer the full range of nonsurgical treatments, including: • Injections & procedures • Physical therapy • Acupuncture • Medications
Get Lasting Relief With Surgery
If nonsurgical treatments don't help your pain and symptoms enough, surgery can offer lasting relief.
Why UVA Health for Spine Surgery
We take the toughest cases. Our surgeons have special training in the most complex spine surgeries, including revision surgeries. Many spine centers throughout the mid-Atlantic refer their most difficult cases to us.
Our surgeons have extra training in minimally invasive surgery. We offer procedures you can't find everywhere. We use techniques that avoid cutting through muscle (muscle-sparing) and we use smaller cuts (incisions). That gives you a faster recovery with less pain. And it lowers your risk of complications.
Read about our minimally invasive procedures.
We make healing easier. Through our Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) program, we’ll:
- Give you detailed information about what to do before and after surgery
- Make an individualized plan to manage your pain
- Help you move early after surgery for a faster recovery
We use the latest technology. Our spine surgeons stay at the forefront of developing new devices, which offer these benefits:
- Better pain and symptom relief
- Lower risk of the implant breaking or failing
- Reduced risk of complications
- Faster healing and recovery
Read about spinal implants we use.
Surgeries for Common Spine Conditions
Most spine surgeries include 1 or a combination of these procedures. Specific procedures may have different names based on whether they are minimally invasive and how your surgeon accesses your spine.
- Laminectomy removes a part of your spine bone (vertebra) called the lamina. This widens the space your nerves travel through. That relieves the pressure on the nerves. It treats spinal stenosis and spondylolisthesis.
- Foraminotomy is another way to make more space for your nerves. It treats spinal stenosis and herniated discs and spondylolisthesis.
- Discectomy is a surgery to remove a damaged disc. It treated herniated discs and degenerative disc disease.
- Spinal fusion stabilizes your spine by joining (fusing) 2 or more spine bones (vertebrae) together.
