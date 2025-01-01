Spine Treatment Guide for Back & Neck Pain

Get Lasting Relief With Surgery

If nonsurgical treatments don't help your pain and symptoms enough, surgery can offer lasting relief.

Why UVA Health for Spine Surgery

We take the toughest cases. Our surgeons have special training in the most complex spine surgeries, including revision surgeries. Many spine centers throughout the mid-Atlantic refer their most difficult cases to us.

Our surgeons have extra training in minimally invasive surgery. We offer procedures you can't find everywhere. We use techniques that avoid cutting through muscle (muscle-sparing) and we use smaller cuts (incisions). That gives you a faster recovery with less pain. And it lowers your risk of complications.

We make healing easier. Through our Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) program, we’ll:

Give you detailed information about what to do before and after surgery

Make an individualized plan to manage your pain

Help you move early after surgery for a faster recovery

We use the latest technology. Our spine surgeons stay at the forefront of developing new devices, which offer these benefits:

Better pain and symptom relief

Lower risk of the implant breaking or failing

Reduced risk of complications

Faster healing and recovery

Surgeries for Common Spine Conditions

Most spine surgeries include 1 or a combination of these procedures. Specific procedures may have different names based on whether they are minimally invasive and how your surgeon accesses your spine.

Laminectomy removes a part of your spine bone (vertebra) called the lamina. This widens the space your nerves travel through. That relieves the pressure on the nerves. It treats spinal stenosis and spondylolisthesis.

removes a part of your spine bone (vertebra) called the lamina. This widens the space your nerves travel through. That relieves the pressure on the nerves. It treats spinal stenosis and spondylolisthesis. Foraminotomy is another way to make more space for your nerves. It treats spinal stenosis and herniated discs and spondylolisthesis.

is another way to make more space for your nerves. It treats spinal stenosis and herniated discs and spondylolisthesis. Discectomy is a surgery to remove a damaged disc. It treated herniated discs and degenerative disc disease.

is a surgery to remove a damaged disc. It treated herniated discs and degenerative disc disease. Spinal fusion stabilizes your spine by joining (fusing) 2 or more spine bones (vertebrae) together.

