JoAnn Pinkerton: I'm JoAnn Pinkerton, I'm a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and also, the Executive Director for the North American Menopause Society. This society that takes care of menopausal women.

Our Midlife Health Center, is actually, multidisciplinary. So we have a cardiologist currently, it's Brandy Patterson who works with us. An endocrinologist Allen Dalcon and then, we work with the breast center for our mammograms and for abnormal mammograms or breast masses. We work with internists for primary care providers or for medical treatments. We work with the psychology and psychiatry department for any types of depression or anxiety. So we really, like to provide about 70% of care at the Midlife Health Center and then, refer out within the entire institution. It feels really lucky because we have so many great people and so many departments.

There are very places in the country that have these multi-disciplinary centers where menopausal women are the focus. And women are so busy taking care of other people, they forget to take care of themselves. We help them focus on themselves, figure out what their risks are. We give them up-to-date information and, we know who to send them to for any specific problems that they have.

UVA and Charlottesville, is really lucky to have the Midlife Health Center here because, we really care about menopausal women and we're going to help women through this process. We're also going to connect them to the other help that they need. Whether it's breast health, bone health, gastro and emotional help, internal medicine, or even, mood disorder issues. And that's what's different about UVA. Not only are a team but we have experts in all these areas and, we know who they are and they know who we are, and we work together.