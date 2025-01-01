Men's Health
According to the National Institute of Health, men tend to ignore their health and avoid the doctor. Men, more than women, tend to smoke, drink and make unhealthy choices.
At UVA, we know that overall wellness can affect men's sexual and prostate health. We've seen how sexual dysfunction is actually one of the highest predictors of a heart attack. That's why our experts, who treat everything from erectile dysfunction to low testosterone, vasectomies and prostate issues, care for you as a whole person.
Men's Health Risks
- Heart disease: In addition to being a leading cause of death in men, heart disease can affect reproductive health.
- Stroke: Obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol are all risk factors for stroke.
- Cancer: The sooner the diagnosis, the easier it is to treat cancers that mainly affect men, like prostate and other urological cancers, as well as colon cancer.
- Prostate health: Have your prostate assessed and discuss treatment options for prostate enlargement.
- Sexually transmitted diseases: Get yourself checked out for HIV, HPV or other infections.
Penile & Urethral Reconstruction
Do you have issues in your urinary tract or penis? These include:
- Scar tissue build up
- Swelling
- Erectile dysfunction
- Hidden, bent or curved penis (Peyronie’s)
If so, you could benefit from penile implants, penis straightening and other penile reconstructive services.
How Much Will Reconstruction Cost?
Get a general idea of what you'll have to pay: Use calculators, see price lists, or ask for a personalized estimate.
Male Fertility & Sexuality
Male infertility is the cause of about half of infertility cases in couples. We offer a variety of treatments for infertility in men, including IVF and sperm retrieval. We can also help with healthy contraception and reproduction through our fertility services.
Clinical Trials Health Subject Inpatient
No events found. RSS URL: https://uvahealth.com/taxonomy/term/7711/feed