According to the National Institute of Health, men tend to ignore their health and avoid the doctor. Men, more than women, tend to smoke, drink and make unhealthy choices.

At UVA, we know that overall wellness can affect men's sexual and prostate health. We've seen how sexual dysfunction is actually one of the highest predictors of a heart attack. That's why our experts, who treat everything from erectile dysfunction to low testosterone, vasectomies and prostate issues, care for you as a whole person.

Men's Health Risks