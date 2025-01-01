Workplace Health & Wellness Services
Healthy employees are more productive, less expensive and more engaged than unhealthy employees. Businesses recognize that convenient, effective, work-based health resources:
- Improves employee health and well-being
- Combats lost productivity
- Lowers healthcare costs
Convenient Locations
Many of our services we bring directly to you, on site. But we also offer:
- An accessible, convenient clinic for your employees at the WorkMed clinic
- UVA Employee Health Clinic
An Experienced Team
Our experienced team includes registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, exercise physiologists, registered dietitians, and wellness specialists.
Services for the Workplace
We partner with corporations, businesses, governmental agencies and nonprofit entities throughout central Virginia to provide tailored health and wellness services that include:
- Physicals
- Immunizations
- Drug screenings
- Fitness for duty evaluations
- expertise in establishing and implementing occupational and environmental health and safety (OEHS) programs for a wide variety of businesses and governmental agencies.
- Expedited appointments for work-related injuries with the goal of helping employees return to work as soon as possible.
See all of the services we offer in the workplace.
Services for Employees
We offer risk-reduction classes and chronic are coaching to help individuals stay healthy employees.