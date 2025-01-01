Workplace Health & Wellness Services

Healthy employees are more productive, less expensive and more engaged than unhealthy employees. Businesses recognize that convenient, effective, work-based health resources:

Improves employee health and well-being

Combats lost productivity

Lowers healthcare costs

Convenient Locations

Many of our services we bring directly to you, on site. But we also offer:

An accessible, convenient clinic for your employees at the WorkMed clinic

UVA Employee Health Clinic

An Experienced Team

Our experienced team includes registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, exercise physiologists, registered dietitians, and wellness specialists.

Services for the Workplace

We partner with corporations, businesses, governmental agencies and nonprofit entities throughout central Virginia to provide tailored health and wellness services that include:

Physicals

Immunizations

Drug screenings

Fitness for duty evaluations

expertise in establishing and implementing occupational and environmental health and safety (OEHS) programs for a wide variety of businesses and governmental agencies.

Expedited appointments for work-related injuries with the goal of helping employees return to work as soon as possible.

See all of the services we offer in the workplace.

Services for Employees

We offer risk-reduction classes and chronic are coaching to help individuals stay healthy employees.