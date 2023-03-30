Women's Health
From their teens through the post-menopausal years, women face a range of health issues that require special care. Our skilled and caring OB-GYN doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives offer services for pregnancy, menopause and everything in between, while addressing your overall well-being.
We offer the broadest range of women’s health services available in the region — and that means experience you can trust.
Women's Health: National Recognition & Individual Attention
Becker’s Hospital Review has named UVA among the top 100 hospitals and health systems with great women’s health programs. This national recognition reflects the wealth of specialties we offer for women.
Newsweek has also recognized UVA Health on its Best Maternity Hospitals 2021 list. This list honors the dedication of our team to providing quality maternity care for mothers and babies.
Same-Day Surgery: Get Treated Fast
You may want treatment for your symptoms. But you may not want the painful recovery, huge cost, and hospital stay of a big operation.
Most other hospitals can’t offer alternate options. At UVA, we can. We have a range of minimally invasive procedures that are faster, cause less pain, and get you back to your active life.
You don’t have to suffer. Find out more about our advanced minimally invasive gynecologic surgery options.
Need Help Paying for Pap Smears or Mammograms?
If you qualify, you can get financial aid for preventative screenings. To get started, fill out the Every Woman's Life Screening Questionnaire. You can also call 434.243.6415 or email for info.
Conditions We Treat
- Atrophic vaginitis
- Breast cancer
- Breast Pain
- Breast reconstruction, reduction, augmentation
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Endometriosis
- Fibroids
- Gynecological cancer
- High-risk pregnancy
- Infertility
- Midlife/menopause health
- Ovarian cysts
- Pelvic floor disorders
- Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)
- Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)
- Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)
- Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)
- Teen/adolescent health
- Transgender health
- Vaginal/urinary tract infections
Giving Birth at UVA Health
We're here to help you have a healthy pregnancy and baby. Our robust breastfeeding, midwife, and high-risk maternal-fetal programs can help you navigate pregnancy and childbirth, ready with expert care for any unexpected difficulties.
Breast Care
Whether you have a family history of breast cancer or concerning symptoms, our breast care experts have the diagnostic experience and high-tech tools to address your worries and risks.
- Midlife Health
Menopause doesn't have to interrupt your life. Find an approach that keeps you moving.
- Pelvic Floor Disorders
You don't have to live with pain and discomfort. We have options.
- Uterine Fibroids
At UVA, you'll find a range of fibroid treatments. We'll help you choose the best one.
Stories & Resources for Women's Health
07/21/2025
How to Prevent a UTI & Why You Keep Getting Them
Keep getting UTIs? You’re not alone. Find out why you keep getting these stubborn infections and how to prevent a UTI in the first place.
07/10/2025
Are You at Risk of a SCAD Heart Attack?
A SCAD heart attack can happen in healthy, young women who get symptoms that are generic and overlooked. Find out what to watch for.
06/24/2025
When Tiny Blood Vessels Signal a Big Heart Problem: Coronary Microvascular Disease
Coronary microvascular disease, a kind of small vessel disease, affects women more than men and causes concerning heart symptoms.
02/04/2025
Better Heart Care By Focusing on You: Stories From the Women’s Heart Health Program
Our Women's Heart Health program provides care focused on you. See these 2 stories of women who got care from Dr. Rodriguez Lozano's team.
01/28/2025
Q&A: Will We Have an At-Home HPV Test? + Answers to Other Cervical Cancer Screening Questions
Two of our doctors share their expertise and answer commonly asked questions about screening.
01/24/2024
What Causes Cervical Cancer? Plus 3 Ways to Prevent It
Know what causes cervical cancer and the 3 things you need to do to prevent this common cancer.
10/12/2023
Latina Women’s Healthcare & Resilience: Hispanic Heritage Month
Learn how 3 doctors are leading the way in providing Latina women with access and care in key areas of pregnancy, heart disease, and cancer.
05/11/2023
7 Quick Questions with OB-GYN Laura Parsons, MD
Find out how she deals with stress, her favorite part of her job, and what informs her approach to patient care.
05/04/2023
7 Quick Questions With Pelvic Floor Specialist Elisa Trowbridge, MD
Find out everything from her approach to her patient care to the last movie she saw.
Women's Health News
09/30/2025
UVA Health Reveals Updated Mobile Mammography Coach
Photo curtesy of Lauren Polizzi, Bold Character Media
08/14/2025
UVA Health Relocates Two Clinics Forming a Multispecialty Location
UVA Health Specialty Care Manassas will begin seeing patients for obstetrics and gynecology or urology services at the newly expanded facility on Monday, August 18. The two existing offices are relocating to the new multispecialty clinic, located at 8691 Stonewall Road in historic Manassas. The move brings together UVA Health Obstetrics and Gynecology Manassas, formerly […]
08/14/2025
UVA Health University Medical Center Earns National, State Breastfeeding Awards
UVA Health University Medical Center has earned national and state awards for supporting breastfeeding parents.
05/22/2025
UVA Health University Medical Center Named to Newsweek’s ‘America’s Best Maternity Hospitals’ List
Newsweek has honored UVA Health University Medical Center on its list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals for its high-quality care of mothers and newborns.
02/25/2025
Young Women Suffering Menopause Symptoms in Silence
A shocking number of young women -- even those 30 to 35 -- are already suffering menopause symptoms, usually in silence.
01/14/2025
UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Receives $2 Million Donation from the Cecil and Irene Hylton Foundation
The Cecil and Irene Hylton Foundation is donating $2 million to support the upgrade and enhancement of UVA Health Prince William Medical Center’s mother-baby unit.
01/08/2025
Two UVA Health Community Medical Centers Earn Top Rankings in U.S. News & World Report 2025 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care
MANASSAS, VA., January 7, 2025 – UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center have earned top rankings in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Prince William Medical Center received the highest possible ranking of “High Performing Hospitals.” Culpeper Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center […]
07/31/2024
UVA Health Completes Purchase of Piedmont Family Practice
UVA Health today announced it has completed the purchase of Piedmont Family Practice, a Warrenton-based family medicine clinic serving the Warrenton area since 1993.
05/28/2024
UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Culpeper Installs Second Mammography Machine
UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Culpeper is proud to unveil the latest enhancement to their center: a second innovative mammography machine with the addition of a new breast biopsy system. This addition marks a significant stride in bolstering the commitment to delivering superior patient outcomes by integrating AI-powered analytics into mammograms. The introduction of this new […]