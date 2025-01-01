Skip to main content

Vascular Disease Care

Vascular disease can cause a lot of pain. It can also lead to birthmarks and varicose veins. Whatever your vascular issue, solutions exist to get you moving and feeling better.

Vascular Disease Care at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we offer the latest techniques to treat conditions affecting veins or arteries. These make up your vascular system. We partner with specialists in interventional radiology to produce results with as little time, pain, and stress to your body as possible. 

Our experts in vascular medicine and vascular surgery address your discomfort and pain with thorough care. We offer everything from laser therapy and vein stripping to valve repair and stenting.

Treatment options include:

  • Ablation
  • Bypass
  • Laser therapy for birthmarks
  • Thrombectomy
  • Vein stripping 
  • Vein valve repair 

We can also see you for these conditions:

  • External iliac arteriopathy
  • May-Thurner syndrome
  • Median arcuate ligament syndrome
  • Popliteal entrapment

  • Thoracic outlet syndrome

  • Vascular malformations
  • Venous insufficiency

Vein Clinic at UVA Health

Our experts can provide you with relief from leg pain, restlessness, leg heaviness, itching, and swelling. Vascular surgeon Megan Tracci, MD, discusses the Vein Clinic at UVA Health.