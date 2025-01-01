Vascular Disease Care
Vascular disease can cause a lot of pain. It can also lead to birthmarks and varicose veins. Whatever your vascular issue, solutions exist to get you moving and feeling better.
Vascular Disease Care at UVA Health
At UVA Health, we offer the latest techniques to treat conditions affecting veins or arteries. These make up your vascular system. We partner with specialists in interventional radiology to produce results with as little time, pain, and stress to your body as possible.
Our experts in vascular medicine and vascular surgery address your discomfort and pain with thorough care. We offer everything from laser therapy and vein stripping to valve repair and stenting.
Treatment options include:
- Ablation
- Bypass
- Laser therapy for birthmarks
- Thrombectomy
- Vein stripping
- Vein valve repair
We can also see you for these conditions:
- External iliac arteriopathy
- May-Thurner syndrome
- Median arcuate ligament syndrome
- Popliteal entrapment
Thoracic outlet syndrome
- Vascular malformations
- Venous insufficiency
Vein Clinic at UVA Health
Our experts can provide you with relief from leg pain, restlessness, leg heaviness, itching, and swelling. Vascular surgeon Megan Tracci, MD, discusses the Vein Clinic at UVA Health.
In the venous clinic, we see people who are referred by their physicians for more complex conditions, that haven't responded to conservative treatment. Those include some of the genetic disorders, occlusive disease, like May-Thurner syndrome, and similar compressive disorders, and then the majority of people come to us with, essentially varicose veins, or venous disease, presenting either with uncomfortable varicosities, swelling, or ulcers that are having trouble healing in the leg, and we start our assessment from the beginning, with a very thorough ultrasound.
Almost all of our treatments now can be conducted with a simple endovenous laser or a catheter-based procedure, that's a bandaid rather than a surgical procedure, through injections and through other noninvasive techniques. Even the more complex conditions, venous blockages in the pelvis, et cetera, can be treated frequently with the catheter-based treatments, including stints, these days. So, what we have to offer is a lot different than what we've done in the past.
We have a fantastic team in the vein clinic. At the physician level, we have attending physicians in both vascular surgery and interventional radiology. We have nurse practitioners specializing in venous disease, coming from both departments, who are integrally involved in the treatment and assessment of venous disease. We have RNs, and we have an ICAVL-certified vascular lab, to do our ultrasonography on site, with absolutely fantastic sonographers. So we really do have the full range of services, and a great team.