Skip to main content

Urology Care

physician consulting with patient

Kidney stones, incontinence, bladder issues, and impotence can cause pain, embarrassment, and interfere with your daily life. Our urology team has led the way in developing new and effective treatments for urological diseases and disorders.

Urology Expertise You Need

And we work with you on an individual basis that treats your whole person, helping you find relief and better health.

Urology U.S. News High Performing Badge 2025-2026

Top-Rated Urology Care

Our urology care is among the top services we provide at UVA Health. U.S. News & World Report has ranked 4 of our specialties among the top 10 percent in the U.S., including our urology services.

We can also help you with:

  • Elevated PSA
  • Hematuria (blood in urine)

  • Overactive bladder

  • Pelvic organ prolapse
  • Pelvic pain

  • Urinary tract obstruction

  • Urethral stricture
  • Urinary incontinence
  • UPJ obstruction

Urology Expertise: Unique to You

Urological Cancers

Our non-surgical techniques target cancers with unparalleled precision. Our urologists collaborate with specialists at the UVA Cancer Center to care for all urological and reproductive cancers.

Lithotripsy for Kidney Stones

We were one of the first hospitals in the nation to use lithotripsy treatment for kidney stones. This non-surgical procedure uses shock waves to break stones into fragments small enough to be passed through normal urination. For larger stones or to treat more complex stone disease, we also offer laser or ultrasound treatments to destroy stones.

Our expert teams of urologists and nephrologists collaborate to bring you the most advanced approaches to kidney stones.

Find out more about our advanced kidney treatments.

Treating Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

We offer a number of treatments for your BPH:

Patient Education Resources : Kidney Transplant

September 4, 2025

06084 Spanish - ERAS Kidney Donor Handbook

September 4, 2025

06084 - ERAS Kidney Donor Handbook

Patient Education Resources : Female Urology

No RSS feed items found.

Related Locations