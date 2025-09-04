Urology Care
Kidney stones, incontinence, bladder issues, and impotence can cause pain, embarrassment, and interfere with your daily life. Our urology team has led the way in developing new and effective treatments for urological diseases and disorders.
Urology Expertise You Need
And we work with you on an individual basis that treats your whole person, helping you find relief and better health.
Top-Rated Urology Care
Our urology care is among the top services we provide at UVA Health. U.S. News & World Report has ranked 4 of our specialties among the top 10 percent in the U.S., including our urology services.
Conditions We Treat
Benign prostatic hyperplasia
Bladder cancer
Erectile dysfunction
Hydronephrosis
Infertility
Kidney stones
Kidney cancer
Male urinary incontinence
Prostate issues
Neurogenic bladder
Penile cancer
Prostate cancer
We can also help you with:
- Elevated PSA
- Hematuria (blood in urine)
Overactive bladder
- Pelvic organ prolapse
- Pelvic pain
Urinary tract obstruction
- Urethral stricture
- Urinary incontinence
- UPJ obstruction
Urology Expertise: Unique to You
Urological Cancers
Our non-surgical techniques target cancers with unparalleled precision. Our urologists collaborate with specialists at the UVA Cancer Center to care for all urological and reproductive cancers.
Lithotripsy for Kidney Stones
We were one of the first hospitals in the nation to use lithotripsy treatment for kidney stones. This non-surgical procedure uses shock waves to break stones into fragments small enough to be passed through normal urination. For larger stones or to treat more complex stone disease, we also offer laser or ultrasound treatments to destroy stones.
Our expert teams of urologists and nephrologists collaborate to bring you the most advanced approaches to kidney stones.
Find out more about our advanced kidney treatments.
Treating Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
We offer a number of treatments for your BPH:
- Laser TURP
- Prostate artery embolization
- Urolift
- Robotic simple prostatectomy
- Men's Health
Prostate health, fertility and reproductive issues, sexual problems: See how you can be your best self with care from our men's health experts.
- Women's Health
Find special care for the female body, including high-tech expertise for pelvic floor prolapse and incontinence, from our women's health experts.
- Transgender Health
We provide consultations and support for transgender individuals, as well as some gender-affirming procedures, like testicle removal (orchiectomy).
