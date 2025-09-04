Urology Care

We can also help you with:

Elevated PSA

Hematuria (blood in urine)

Overactive bladder

Pelvic organ prolapse

Pelvic pain

Urinary tract obstruction

Urethral stricture

Urinary incontinence

UPJ obstruction

Urology Expertise: Unique to You

Urological Cancers

Our non-surgical techniques target cancers with unparalleled precision. Our urologists collaborate with specialists at the UVA Cancer Center to care for all urological and reproductive cancers.

Lithotripsy for Kidney Stones

We were one of the first hospitals in the nation to use lithotripsy treatment for kidney stones. This non-surgical procedure uses shock waves to break stones into fragments small enough to be passed through normal urination. For larger stones or to treat more complex stone disease, we also offer laser or ultrasound treatments to destroy stones.

Our expert teams of urologists and nephrologists collaborate to bring you the most advanced approaches to kidney stones.

Find out more about our advanced kidney treatments.

Treating Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

We offer a number of treatments for your BPH: