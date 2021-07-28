Transplant Services & Support
As the only comprehensive transplant center in Virginia, UVA Health is dedicated to excellence in transplant and innovative scientific discovery. And we're committed to embracing patients and families in a collaborative partnership, striving to inspire hope in the people we care for.
Why Choose UVA Health for Your Transplant
For Steve, the answer is clear. The UVA Health team gave him a chance to live the rest of his life. .
[MUSIC PLAYING] My wife realized that this isn't going to happen here. So she began to look for other alternatives, which is what any transplant patient should do. And she found UVA, thank god.
I felt like we live in an area that we were fortunate enough that we can come to another center. And one of the things when we were in our evaluation is we were saying to Dr. Henry is you know we don't want to come into another region and take someone's, and he said like what state do you live in? I go Virginia. He goes, that's our region. We are the same region.
They were lucky to get me in. They had a waiting list like every great facility does and UVA is the best. When they fitted me in it was kind of like the beginning of little miracles. They had an opening and we came. And we did everything, they evaluated me, and they said, hey we think we're going to list you here, which means I've got a shot. From the time I got listed, which was that Wednesday, I got a call two weeks later.
They just they really took the time to hear you, they were there, they comforted you, they gave you support, they gave you strength. They just made you feel like you were in a place where they truly, truly care. Literally from the parking valets to everyone at transplant to we went in to get something to eat and the cafeteria people, everybody, they're just genuine.
High-Quality Outcomes. The data shows how our transplant success rates measure up to national averages. See for yourself how we stack up.
Ongoing Support. Our transplant coordinators work closely with you to navigate the process and figure out logistics. Along with our comprehensive team of trained specialists, we're with you, every step of the way.
More Experience. We have the most experienced transplant center in Virginia — we've been performing transplants for over 50 years. We've transplanted more than 7,000 patients. Our medical and surgical teams come to us with years of specialty training focused entirely on transplant.
A Robust Living Donor Program. Our intense commitment to finding and caring for living kidney and liver donors extends beyond the high-tech and personalized medical care we provide. Learn more about living donations.
Our Transplant Programs
- Become an Organ Donor
You can save lives. Plan to donate your organs or give now, to someone in need.
- Quality & Safety
Make an informed choice. See the data that shows how we measure up against national averages.
- Transplant Research
Research helps us drive the latest medical advances and offer the best care possible.
Safer, Newer, Better
As the only comprehensive transplant center in Virginia, UVA is dedicated to delivering the best, safest, and newest healthcare to our transplant patients. We're continuously working to better understand your condition and improve the care we provide. Your gift can help.
09/15/2025
UVA Health Transplant Center Effort Highlights Living Donation
To help more patients receive lifesaving kidney and liver transplants, the UVA Health Transplant Center is launching a new program today to emphasize the importance of living organ donation.
07/29/2025
Riverside Health, UVA Health Partner on Lifesaving Liver Transplants
To improve access to lifesaving care in Eastern Virginia, Riverside Health and UVA Health are expanding their strategic alliance to include liver transplant services.
04/16/2025
Colorful Pinwheel Garden Commemorates Donate Life Month
– As part of its celebration of Donate Life Month in April and the power of organ donation and transplantation to transform lives, the UVA Health Transplant Center team has installed approximately 1,800 colorful pinwheels outside UVA Health’s West Complex.
12/23/2024
UVA Health’s Dr. Neeral Shah Earns Virginia Outstanding Faculty Award
UVA Health’s Neeral Shah, MD, is one of 12 recipients of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia’s 2025 Outstanding Faculty Awards for faculty “who exemplify the highest standards of teaching, scholarship and service.” Shah’s passion for learning and teaching came from his parents, who immigrated to the United States from India with just […]
04/17/2024
Colorful Pinwheel Garden Highlights Donate Life Month at UVA Health
To celebrate Donate Life Month in April and the gift of life provided by organ donation and transplantation, the UVA Health Transplant Center has installed approximately 1,300 colorful pinwheels outside UVA Health’s West Complex.
01/08/2024
Lung Transplant Discovery Could Prevent Major Cause of Deaths
Researchers have ID'd a potential way to improve lung transplant success by preventing damage when blood flow is restored to the organ.
07/11/2023
UVA Health, Riverside Health System Form New Strategic Alliance
To make it easier for residents of eastern Virginia to access innovative care for complex medical conditions as well as the latest clinical trials, Riverside Health System and UVA Health have today announced a strategic alliance to expand patient access to innovative care for complex medical conditions, transplantation and the latest clinical trials.
07/26/2022
Chronic Kidney Disease Patients Less Likely to Eat Fruits and Veggies, Study Finds
Adults with chronic kidney disease are less likely to eat fruits and vegetables than similar people without the disease, according to new University of Virginia School of Medicine research, though the study found that many Americans eat few fruits and vegetables.
06/14/2022
UVA Children’s Honored as No. 1 Children’s Hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report
UVA Children’s, part of UVA Health, has been named the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia for the second consecutive year by U.S. News and World Report. The publication’s 2022-23 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide also ranked six UVA Children’s specialties among the top 50 nationally in their fields. The six ranked specialties: Pediatric cardiology & […]
07/28/2021
Centra and UVA Health Announce Strategic Clinical Affiliation, Building on a Shared Commitment to Quality Care in the Local Community
Building on each other’s strengths in delivering highly specialized patient care, Centra and UVA Health are pleased to announce a strategic clinical affiliation to increase access to advanced health care and innovative treatments close to home, furthering their long-standing commitment to the local community.
04/25/2025
7 Quick Questions With Gastroenterologist Brian Wentworth
Read in his own words how he approaches patient care and what he considers the best part of his job.
04/23/2025
Transplant Stories: What’s It Like To Donate an Organ? To Have New Lungs?
Read 3 stories from donors and a recipient, told in their own words.
04/18/2025
7 Quick Questions With Transplant Nephrologist Alden Doyle
Learn everything from how he approaches patient care to the advice he lives by.
04/03/2025
Organ Donation: 2 Virginians Die Every Week Waiting for an Organ
Organ donation can save lives. So many people, from babies to older folks, need an organ. You can sign up and make a real difference.
04/26/2024
Heeding the Call: These Living Organ Donors Stepped Up
Imagine saving a life just by giving a part of your body. See how these everyday heroes stepped up and chose to become living organ donors.
04/25/2024
Infographic: Living Organ Donation Can Save A Life
Living organ donation can help save a life. In this infographic, see some stats and get the truth about some living organ donation myths.
04/23/2024
7 Quick Questions With Liver Transplant Doctor Curtis Argo
Learn everything from his biggest fear as a patient to the advice he lives by.
04/19/2024
I’m Ready to Donate! Why Should I Choose UVA Health For Living Organ Donation?
Why choose UVA Health for living organ donation? See what a living donor and the family of a recipient said about transplant care at UVA Health.
04/11/2024
How to Become a Living Organ Donor & Save a Life Today
It's National Donate Life Month. Considering or want to become a living organ donor? See how to qualify and your next steps to donate.