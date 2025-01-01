Stroke Services
Make a plan now, before you have a stroke: Go to the stroke experts. We're proud to be named a Comprehensive Stroke Center, the highest level of certification available from The Joint Commission and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
Just 3% of hospitals nationwide have earned this certification from The Joint Commission. We are 1 of 3 Joint Commission-certified Comprehensive Stroke Centers in Virginia.
What a Comprehensive Stroke Center Means for You
If you have a stroke, you want to trust that you'll receive the most advanced care possible. Our Comprehensive Stroke Center certification gives you that confidence. It means you have access to:
- Our expert stroke team, 24/7
- Treatment that meets rigorous standards, informed by constant research
- Experience with the most complex stroke cases
- The opportunity to enroll in clinical trials and participate in research studies, including clinical trials
Top-Rated Stroke Care
Our stroke care is recognized as some of the best in the country. U.S. News & World Report rated our care as "high performing," their highest rating.
Conditions We Treat
- Carotid and vertebrobasilar disease
- Intracranial hemorrhage, like those caused by ruptured brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and brain cancers
- Ischemic stroke
- Subarachnoid hemorrhage, like those caused by ruptured brain aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs)
- Transient ischemic attack
The Impact of Stroke
A stroke can happen to anyone. Some facts may surprise you:
- Stroke is the leading cause of serious disability in the U.S.
- Each year, strokes kill more women than breast cancer.
- One-third of strokes happen to people under age 65.
The Most Advanced Treatment for Stroke
Comprehensive stroke centers are the only stroke centers to offer:
- Care for all types of strokes, including bleeding (hemorrhagic), like those caused by ruptured brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and brain cancers
- 24/7 access to advanced treatment options, including minimally invasive catheter procedures
- 24/7 access to complex neurosurgical treatments, including brain aneurysm clipping, vascular malformation surgery and carotid endarterectomy
- Neuroscience intensive care unit (ICU) staffed by care providers with specialized training in neurocritical care and featuring advanced technology for treating stroke
- Accepts patients transferred from other stroke centers
Expanding Access to Stroke Care
UVA Health's telestroke program allows us to treat patients in hospitals in rural areas that don't have a stroke expert on-site.
NINA SOLENSKI: Hi. I'm Nina Solenski. I'm a physician here at UVA. And I am a vascular neurologist. Probably the most unique thing of my practice is that I do do telestroke, so it's a whole different dimension.
When I say telestroke, I'm talking about using videoconferencing equipment to be able to treat patients remotely. So you can do that in an emergency room setting, or you can do that in a clinic setting. For example, in my office, I have a setup. It's basically I push a button, and I'm right there in Bath County or Augusta Hospital or Culpepper.
ANDY SOUTHERLAND: Andy Southerland, I'm an assistant professor of neurology and public health sciences in the department of neurology. I'm very interested in telemedicine and telestroke, which is the application of stroke clinical care to remote and low-access hospitals and facilities where there's not easy availability of neurological expertise.
I sort of was raised in a rural area in North Carolina. And so we treat a lot of patients in rural, low-access areas here in Virginia. And I'm a big believer in using our technology and innovation to take ourselves out of the confines of the hospital and go out to the community where the patients need us most. And telemedicine allows us to do that.
NINA SOLENSKI: We're able to take what we have that we do so well at UVA, which is all the subspecialties, and be able to take that care outside of ourselves so that patients don't have to travel. And the good thing here is that we have an incredible office of telemedicine, which means that we can do this type of work anywhere.
Our Stroke Team
On call 24 hours a day, our stroke team includes specialty-trained stroke neurologists and a range of other specialists who will evaluate and treat you within minutes. A rapid evaluation is essential to providing the right treatment at the right time.
Our stroke team includes:
- Neurologists who specialize in treating stroke
- Emergency room providers
- Cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgeons
- Interventional neuroradiologists
- Stroke-trained nursing staff for a dedicated 10-bed stroke unit and 12-bed neuro-intensive care unit