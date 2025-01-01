Skip to main content

Stroke Services

Make a plan now, before you have a stroke: Go to the stroke experts. We're proud to be named a Comprehensive Stroke Center, the highest level of certification available from The Joint Commission and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

Just 3% of hospitals nationwide have earned this certification from The Joint Commission. We are 1 of 3 Joint Commission-certified Comprehensive Stroke Centers in Virginia.

What a Comprehensive Stroke Center Means for You

If you have a stroke, you want to trust that you'll receive the most advanced care possible. Our Comprehensive Stroke Center certification gives you that confidence. It means you have access to:

  • Our expert stroke team, 24/7
  • Treatment that meets rigorous standards, informed by constant research
  • Experience with the most complex stroke cases
  • The opportunity to enroll in clinical trials and participate in research studies, including clinical trials
Top-rated stroke care

Our stroke care is recognized as some of the best in the country. U.S. News & World Report rated our care as "high performing," their highest rating.

Conditions We Treat

The Impact of Stroke

A stroke can happen to anyone. Some facts may surprise you:

  • Stroke is the leading cause of serious disability in the U.S.
  • Each year, strokes kill more women than breast cancer.
  • One-third of strokes happen to people under age 65.

The Most Advanced Treatment for Stroke

Comprehensive stroke centers are the only stroke centers to offer:

  • Care for all types of strokes, including bleeding (hemorrhagic), like those caused by ruptured brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and brain cancers
  • 24/7 access to advanced treatment options, including minimally invasive catheter procedures
  • 24/7 access to complex neurosurgical treatments, including brain aneurysm clipping, vascular malformation surgery and carotid endarterectomy
  • Neuroscience intensive care unit (ICU) staffed by care providers with specialized training in neurocritical care and featuring advanced technology for treating stroke
  • Accepts patients transferred from other stroke centers 

Expanding Access to Stroke Care

UVA Health's telestroke program allows us to treat patients in hospitals in rural areas that don't have a stroke expert on-site.

Our Stroke Team

On call 24 hours a day, our stroke team includes specialty-trained stroke neurologists and a range of other specialists who will evaluate and treat you within minutes. A rapid evaluation is essential to providing the right treatment at the right time.

Our stroke team includes:

  • Neurologists who specialize in treating stroke
  • Emergency room providers
  • Cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgeons
  • Interventional neuroradiologists
  • Stroke-trained nursing staff for a dedicated 10-bed stroke unit and 12-bed neuro-intensive care unit